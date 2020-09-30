Hugo Blasutta, P.Eng., ICD.D, Appointed Chair of the Board of McIntosh Perry

National multi-disciplinary engineering firm adds industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - McIntosh Perry, an engineering firm that provides a full range of consulting and technical solutions to clients across Canada, is pleased to announce that Hugo Blasutta has joined the Board of Directors as Chair. Mr. Blasutta brings more than 40 years of national and international consulting engineering industry experience to McIntosh Perry's Board of Directors. His previous executive positions include President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP Canada Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of MMM Group Limited.

"Hugo's insight and knowledge will be invaluable to McIntosh Perry as we continue to deliver high-quality projects and achieve our strategic objectives," said Gus Sarrouh, CEO, McIntosh Perry. "His experience will be a great asset as we focus on further increasing client satisfaction and expanding our service offerings. We look forward to having Hugo on the Board."

Mr. Blasutta is currently an advisor on the Industry Advisor Board of the Department of Civil & Mineral Engineering, University of Toronto. His previous board experience includes Rand Technology Corporation and Engineering.com Inc. In addition to WSP Canada and MMM Group, his past roles include senior management positions at EllisDon, Yolles/Halcrow and NORR.

About McIntosh Perry

McIntosh Perry, a national and diversified engineering firm, offers a full range of consulting engineering services and technical solutions for public and private sector clients that encompasses every stage of a project, including surveying, environmental and geotechnical engineering, building science, contract administration, project management, municipal engineering and land development engineering and planning. McIntosh Perry has more than 600 engineers, project managers and technical experts operating out of 14 offices across Canada. For more information, please visit www.mcintoshperry.com.

