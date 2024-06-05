Hugh's Room Represents Canada in 'Pulsations' Live Broadcast

24 Countries Mark International Make Music Day and Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Hugh's Room Live, the legendary music venue, announces that it has been selected to represent Canada in Pulsations which brings together musicians from 24 countries around the world to celebrate the Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad and International Make Music Day. In a rhythmic relay race commencing in New Zealand and travelling through Asia, Africa, the Americas and Europe this live-streamed music extravaganza features free public concerts with a 10-minute live broadcast segment for each participating nation. Intended to symbolize the passing of the Olympic torch from nation to nation, the concert/relay will feature diverse international artists in a four hour live-streamed broadcast.

"We are extremely proud that Hugh's Room will represent the Canadian entry for this momentous occasion," said Hugh's Room President, Jim Thomas. "We join countries from around the world demonstrating yet again music's power to inspire and unite. "

Pulsations will take place on the Summer Solstice, June 21, 2024. Also National Indigenous Peoples Day, Hugh's Room has chosen to honour our First Nations peoples in showcasing the Quebec duo, Twin Flames, as the star performers for this significant occasion. Twin Flames is the winner of multiple Canadian Folk Music and Native American Awards and the Capital Music Award Group of the Year in 2012.

Among Canadian music venues, Hugh's Room Live has always stood apart – a much-loved intimate room for musicians and audiences – offering a welcoming stage for Canadian and international artists. Over the years Hugh's Room has hosted thousands of emerging artists, rising stars, and iconic musicians from here at home and around the world. Hugh's Room Live was selected as the sole Canadian music venue in the international relay, recognizing its storied history on the Canadian music scene.

"Not only does Hugh's Room Live have the artist relationships to present show that all Canadians will be proud of," said Thomas, "But in our iconic new home at 296 Broadview, we have the technical capability to stream globally. Thanks to funding from a Canadian Heritage grant, we have installed stage lights, cameras and related equipment for streaming and a projector. Hugh's Room is equipped to play our role in this exciting international streaming relay."

Toronto is invited to watch the free concert live at Hugh's Room's new home.

What: Pulsations – Paris2024/International Make Music Day



Who: Twin Flames at Hugh's Room Live



Where: Hugh's Room Live – 296 Broadview Ave. Toronto



When: June 21 – Doors open 10:30 am or stream Pulsations 2024 (vimeo.com)

About Hugh's Room Live

Hugh's Room Live has been a vital part of Toronto's music scene since 2001. Building on the legacy of 1970s Toronto music venues, featured genres include singer-songwriter, jazz, blues, classic rock, international and classical music. Over the years artists such as Gordon Lightfoot, Jesse Winchester, Maria Muldaur Buffy Ste. Marie, Judy Collins, Murray McLauchlan and so many others have all appeared on the Hugh's Room Live stage.

About Pulsations

Pulsations is a partnership between the Paris2024 Cultural Olympiad and International Make Music Day. Since its inception in France in 1982, International Make Music Day Has focussed on music's power to transcend borders. It was originally conceived by Jack Lang, who served as the French Minister of Culture. The creative force behind the joint venture, Pulsations, is the renowned French-Lebanese trumpeter, Ibrahim Maalouf. Maalouf will close out the live-stream relay concert from a stage in Paris, France at 1 p.m. Toronto time.

SOURCE Hugh’s Room Live

For further information: Media Contact: Barbara Jesson, [email protected], P: 416 9663461 OR Jane Harbury, [email protected], P: 647 519 6706