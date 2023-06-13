Hugel Aesthetics Sponsorship with Pride 2023 Toronto promotes Modern Aesthetics for A Modern World

The Festival theme this year is "Here, There, Everywhere"

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Hugel Aesthetics today announced its official sponsorship of Pride Toronto 2023 and participation in Pride Toronto's Festival Weekend, including the official Pride Parade on Sunday June 25, to help inspire people in their own beauty journey.

Hugel Aesthetics is a growth joint venture between two leaders in the medical aesthetics industry, Hugel, Inc., manufacturer of PRLetybo™(LetibotulinumtoxinA for Injection) and Croma-Pharma GmBH, manufacturer of saypha® Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Fillers. "Hugel Aesthetics is honoured to be involved with Pride this year" says Hugel Aesthetics Canadian GM, Bob Bennett. "We are also thrilled to partner with Eve 6000 for Pride Toronto's festival weekend, including the official Pride Parade on Sunday June 25. Our focus is on making medical aesthetics more accessible and celebrating the amazing Pride community."

Eve 6000 is a transgender activist and drag queen from Toronto, Canada known for her beautiful drag aesthetic and comedic talents. "I'm very excited to begin this new partnership with Hugel Aesthetics!" says Eve 6000 "For many of us in the LGBTQ community, aesthetic treatments such as dermal fillers can be gender affirming care. I'm proud to represent Hugel Aesthetics for Pride 2023!"

Pride Toronto is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to bring people together to celebrate the history, courage, and diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ communities. Uniting and empowering people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions, the annual Pride Toronto Festival has become a major Canadian Arts and Cultural Event and one of the largest Pride celebrations in North America. Pride showcases Toronto on the world stage with diversity, inclusion and vibrant creativity. Please visit pridetoronto.com and follow @PrideToronto on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and more information.

