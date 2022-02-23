Huebsch Top Load Washer Earns 'Best Buy' Honor

Washer is spotlighted for second-straight year

RIPON, Wis., Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Huebsch, a brand renowned for its commercial quality pedigree, recently received another accolade when a leading Canadian consumer publication awarded the TR5 model a "Best Buy." This is the second-straight year the top load washer earned the honor.

Protégez-Vous tested 34 front-loading and top-loading clothes washers selling between $550 and $1,750. The Huebsch TR5 earned the honor by scoring 80 percent in the top load category.

"Earning this honor for the second year in a row is a credit to the quality that is built into every piece of Huebsch laundry equipment," said Cody Masluk, vice president of North America residential. "Many Canadian consumers look to Protégez-Vous for insights on the best products on the market. So, we are proud to receive their vote of confidence."

The TR5 topped the list for top load washers. Among the criteria models were scored on were:

Reliability (through owner survey)

Wash results/stain removal

Rinsing

Spin/moisture removal

Gentleness of wash action

Ease of use

Noise (measured throughout wash cycle)

For more information about commercial quality Huebsch products, ca.huebsch.com/. To learn more about Protégez-Vous, visit protegez-vous.ca.

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

For further information: Randy F. Radtke, [email protected], +1 920-896-5043