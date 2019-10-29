Hudson's Bay taps Color Me Courtney to reimagine its iconic stripes with new collaboration

Each piece in the collaboration is inspired by Courtney's bold, out-of-the-box sense of style and incorporates the brand's classic colours in a new vibrant and playful way that encourages Canadians to dress outside the lines. Courtney sought out to amp up Hudson's Bay's iconic stripes and looked to lurex, sequins and faux fur to add a fun and playful feel to each piece.

"I am honoured to partner with Hudson's Bay on this collection, which combines the brand's timeless stripes with playful and youthful interpretations for a true celebration of colour," says Courtney Quinn, Founder of Color Me Courtney. "It's been a pleasure to work alongside this heritage brand and blend my love of fashion and colour - I can't wait to see this collection come to life!"

Pieces retail between $20.00 to $195.00. From faux fur key chains to boucle jackets, the HBC STRIPES + Color Me Courtney collection makes the perfect holiday gift. To celebrate the launch, Hudson's Bay will welcome Courtney Quinn to its Toronto Queen Street Flagship location for a personal appearance on November 7, 2019. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Courtney and shop the new collection while enjoying colour-inspired refreshment stations, monogram customization and free gift wrapping.

Courtney's energy and inclusive spirit drew Hudson's Bay to partner with her on this collaboration. Her love of stripes and colour have united to produce a line that Canadians will fall in love with.

About Hudson's Bay

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

About Color Me Courtney

Color Me Courtney is a bright spot on the web where Courtney shares her world, wanderlust and wardrobe through her rose colored glasses. Through partnerships with Disney, Target, Nike, Dunkin Donuts, Maybelline and more, Color Me Courtney has become the go-to destination for color in the bloggersphere, while encouraging women to embrace their quirks, chase their dreams and always dress outside the lines. The brand has also worked to develop product lines such as the perfect red lipstick "Color Me Confident" for Birchbox, sneakers for Adidas, two iPhone "Color Me Cases" for Fifth & Ninth and a pair of "Color Me Keds". Most recently, Color Me Courtney has made history with Stop Motion Magic videos #colormevideos by becoming one of the first influencers to infuse fashion and color into this storytelling medium. In addition to the strong online and social presence, Color Me Courtney has also received praise and features from various media outlets and publications including The Today Show, Buzzfeed, Refinery 29, People, Cosmo and more.

