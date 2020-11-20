Hudson's Bay Strikes Gold At The CMA Awards

The retailer takes home 5 awards at last night's virtual ceremony

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Hudson's Bay is proud to announce it has earned five awards at the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) virtual Awards ceremony last night in Toronto. The CMA Awards recognize exceptional marketing campaigns with proven results in Canada. Taking home a Gold, Bronze and three Silver trophies, Hudson's Bay's award-winning campaigns include:

Gold in Engagement for its Canada Day Games campaign

for its campaign Silver in Innovative Media for its virtual reality Animal Crossing campaign

for its virtual reality campaign Silver in Martech for Canada Day Games

for Silver in Facebook's Mobile Marketing Award for its DABA (Dynamic Ads for Broad Audiences) campaign

for its DABA (Dynamic Ads for Broad Audiences) campaign Bronze in Business Impact for Canada Day Games

"I am incredibly proud of the calibre of work that the Hudson's Bay team has put forward, earning us prestigious recognition at last night's CMA Awards," says Meghan Nameth, Chief Marketing Officer, Hudson's Bay. "The dedication and commitment to the work continue to catapult Hudson's Bay to the forefront of innovative, customer-centric, digital-first marketing communications, enhancing the overall brand experience for Canadian shoppers. Thank you to the CMA for their acknowledgment of our teams' hard work and creativity."

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

HUDSON'S BAY MEDIA OFFICE

Tiffany Bourré

DVP, Communications & Heritage

[email protected]

416-571-1301

Lauren Polyak

Manager, Public Relations

[email protected]

647-926-2463

SOURCE Hudson's Bay