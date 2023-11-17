HUDSON'S BAY RINGS IN THE SEASON WITH EARLY START TO BLACK FRIDAY SALE, AND THE DEALS ARE INCREDIBLE

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Hudson's Bay is kicking off the holiday season with an early start to its Black Friday sale, giving shoppers a jump on incredible deals that make the most of their holiday budget. The sale, which is on now and runs until November 28th, is packed with some of the biggest pre-holiday discounts across home, beauty, fashion, accessories and more, imbuing the season with a sense of joy.

Connoisseurs of fashion will discover exceptional deals from celebrated brands like Mango, Good American, Nike, Jack & Jones, and Hudson North. Beauty lovers are in for a treat with a range of deals on leading brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, M.A.C, Tom Ford, Clinique, and Dyson. For those aiming to upgrade their kitchen – truly the heart of any home – significant discounts are available on high-quality brands like ZWILLING, Chuck Hughes, SMEG, GlucksteinHome, and Cuisinart.

In addition, Hudson's Bay is rolling out daily door-crasher deals, offering incredible savings on a variety of products, from sleepwear by Jockey and cold weather accessories from HBC Stripes and SOREL to kitchen essentials by Distinctly Home, Lagostina Ostia and Cuisine::pro® and luggage by Bugatti. Each limited-time offer is crafted to bring unmatched value, making Hudson's Bay the unmissable destination for Black Friday shopping this season.

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS THAT SHINE EXTRAAAA BRIGHT

November 16-28, 2023

Select Women's Fashion Deals

40% off fashion from Calvin Klein , Tommy Hilfiger , DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris , Ella Rafealla, Vince Camuto

, , DKNY, , Ella Rafealla, 30% off women's activewear from Adidas, Cotton On, Lole and Nike, Free People and Steve Madden

25% off Under Armour and Outdoor Research

40% off Only, Noisy May, Pieces, Design Lab, Vero Moda , Vero Moda Curve, Dex, Dex Plus, Yas, Venice Love & Black Tape, and Molly Bracken

, Vero Moda Curve, Dex, Dex Plus, Yas, & Black Tape, and 40% off denim and fashion from Levi's and Guess

40% off outerwear by Guess, Noize, ONLY, Karl Lagerfeld , Lauren Ralph Lauren , Micheal Micheal Kors, Vero Moda , Weatherproof

, , Micheal Micheal Kors, , Weatherproof 30% off denim and fashion from Good American and Mango

40% off Hudson North , plus $99.99 Hudson North Cashmere (reg $150 )

, plus Hudson North Cashmere (reg ) $49.99 Women's Merino Sweaters (reg $80 - $95 )

Women's Merino Sweaters (reg - ) 40% off Calvin Klein and Calvin Klein Suits

and 50% Off Women's Outerwear by DKNY, Vince Camuto , Calvin Klein , Toboggan, Kate Spade NY

Select Men's Fashion Deals

40% off men's outerwear by Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger

and 30% off suit separates by Sondergaard, CMT Lab and Calvin Klein

$300 Lauren Ralph Lauren Suit Separates ( $235 Jacket/ $115 Pant) Reg. $590

Lauren Ralph Lauren Suit Separates ( Jacket/ Pant) Reg. 50% off sleepwear by Joe Boxer and Sterling

and Sterling 40% off apparel from Jack & Jones, Jack & Jones Premium, Chaps Selected Homme, Hudson North and Produkt

and Produkt 30% off clothing from Horst, Gant, A Fish Named Fred, Strellson, Bruun & Stengade, Lacoste and Peter Millar

40% off men's denim by Hudson North , Levis , Buffalo David Bitton, Guess, REV Denim, and Only & Sons

, , Buffalo David Bitton, Guess, REV Denim, and Only & Sons 30% off active apparel by Adidas, Reebok, Nike and Columbia

Select Kids Deals

30% off Kids Sleep by Petit Lem

40% off Kids & Babies Dresswear by Iris & Ivy, Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors

and Michael Kors 40% off Kids & Babies Outerwear by Sam Edelman , Rothschild & Timberland

, Rothschild & Timberland 40% off Kids & Babies Clothing by Levis , Calvin Klein , Timberland, and Guess

, , Timberland, and Guess Up to 30% off Kids Footwear

Select Accessories Deals

35% off watches from Bulova, G-Shock, Timex, and more

65% off jewellery from Fincraft and Effy

70% off select luggage by Samsonite

50% off handbags from Pieces, Only, Nine West, and more

40% off Women's boots and shoes by Madden Girl, Naturalizer, Nine West and Rockport

15% off select footwear by UGG

25% off Soia & Kyo, Madewell, Free People and Canadian Hat

20% off accessories by GANNI

25% off Coach, Kate Spade and Lauren Ralph Lauren belts

and belts 30% off men's cold weather accessories by Under Armour, Polo Ralph Lauren, Sterling, Unbranded and Pajar

40% off men's belts by Dockers, Perry Ellis and Black Brown 1826

and Black Brown 1826 30% off men's wallets by Bellroy, Fossil, Roots and Timberland

Select Beauty Deals

(Begins November 24-26, and available only on TheBay.com beginning Nov 27-28)

30% off on makeup and skincare from Clinique, Origins, M.A.C, Bobbi Brown and more.

and more. 20% off on fragrances from Givenchy, Dior, Valentino, Tom Ford and more

and more 25% off on select makeup and skincare from Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, Lancome, Kiehl's Shiseido, Estee Lauder and more

and more 20% off Space NK brands including, Tata Harper , Aesop, Boy Smells, Kevyn Aucoin , and more

, Aesop, Boy Smells, , and more 20% off makeup from NARS, Laura Mercier and Giorgio Armani

and 10% off Dyson beauty tools, including the Airwrap Complete Styler

Select Home Deals

60% off select bedding from Distinctly Home and GluckstienHome

50% off select dinnerware from Maxwell & Williams, Mikasa , and more

, and more 30% off appliances from Smeg (excludes Dolce & Gabbana by SMEG)

60% off GlucksteinHome Christmas Trees & Decor

70% off select cookware sets Chuck Hughes , Cuisinart and Lagostina

, Cuisinart and Lagostina 60% off select knife block sets from ZWILLING

50% off select bath from Calvin Klein , GluckstienHome and I AM

, GluckstienHome and I AM Up to 55% off living room, dining room, bedroom furniture and home accessories from Kode, Digio Italy, and Distinctly Home

30% off Illume candles

20% off select products from Nambe, Georg Jensen and more

GIVE THE GIFT OF GIVING BACK THIS GIVING TUESDAY

Oshki Wupoowane | The Blanket Fund: 100 per cent of net proceeds from the sale of all HBC Point Blankets go to Indigenous Peoples, providing support for Indigenous cultural, artistic and educational activities.

100 per cent of net proceeds from the sale of all go to Indigenous Peoples, providing support for Indigenous cultural, artistic and educational activities. Zeddy Plush: With every purchase of Zeddy at $15 , $5 will go to support Zeddy's amazing friends at Campfire Circle , a charitable organization that brings healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families.

UNWRAP EVEN MORE DEALS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Two-Day Sales : Keep an eye out for Hudson's Bay's Two Day Sales popping up throughout the season, offering deep discounts across various categories, including kitchen, women's fashion, jewelry, holiday décor, outerwear, and more.

: Keep an eye out for Hudson's Bay's Two Day Sales popping up throughout the season, offering deep discounts across various categories, including kitchen, women's fashion, jewelry, holiday décor, outerwear, and more. Get Rewarded: Earn and use Hudson's Bay Rewards to redeem points on all holiday purchases, gift points to other rewards members, or donate points to one of the Hudson's Bay Foundation's charitable partners.

Earn and use Hudson's Bay Rewards to redeem points on all holiday purchases, gift points to other rewards members, or donate points to one of the Hudson's Bay Foundation's charitable partners. Extra Beauty Incentive: Receive 5,000 Hudson's Bay Reward points when you spend $125+ on eligible purchases made November 20-23rd, 2023 .

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 83 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

