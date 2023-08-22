HUDSON'S BAY RELAUNCHES HUDSON'S BAY REWARDS, GIVING CUSTOMERS PERSONALIZED OFFERS, MORE POINTS AND BETTER VALUE THROUGH A CUSTOM APP

Hudson's Bay Rewards can be earned and redeemed at both Hudson's Bay and Zellers

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Shopping just got a whole lot more rewarding. Today, Hudson's Bay relaunched Hudson's Bay Rewards, with a new app that brings together the best of customer loyalty programs in a new, fun and valuable Rewards experience. The Hudson's Bay Rewards app delivers exclusive offers personalized to members based on preferences and shopping habits, in-app 'Quests' that take members on a journey for higher returns, access to special events, and other perks.

As always, members earn rewards points by shopping in store or online at Hudson's Bay and Zellers, as well as by using their Hudson's Bay Mastercard anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Shoppers can achieve different levels of membership through a 3-tiered program: Hudson's Bay Rewards, Rewards Plus, and Rewards VIP. The more points earned, the higher the level for increased earn and redemption rates.

New to the program is in-app quests, which are a series of linked milestones that, when all met, trigger a bonus. For example, a quest may be to build a head to toe outfit from Hudson's Bay. The quest can be completed over an extended period of time, and progress can be tracked along the way. Once complete, a bonus is earned.

To redeem, points can be applied instantly to any purchase. Shoppers have access to thousands of national brands across beauty, home, apparel and accessories. Whether shopping back to school for kids, crossing off your Christmas shopping list, picking up the latest lipstick shade or treating yourself to a new Vitamix, no other Canadian loyalty program delivers the category range and brand scope under one roof as does Hudson's Bay Rewards.

"Hudson's Bay was one of the first to introduce a Rewards program in Canada, and since then we have seen tremendous change in how people are shopping, how they are prioritizing their purchases, and what they are looking for in a loyalty program," said Kevin Parry, VP Credit and Loyalty at Hudson's Bay. "We wanted to level up our rewards game - giving our customers an exceptional experience that essentially lets them earn more points faster, to redeem for the things they need and want for themselves and their families, and have some fun while doing it."

The Hudson's Bay Rewards app is available to download for free at the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for ́́́́́́֜́quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

