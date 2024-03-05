HUDSON'S BAY PRESENTS LITTLE BLACK DRESS: A LIMITED-ENGAGEMENT EXHIBIT SHOWCASING STUNNING VINTAGE DESIGNER COUTURE AT DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER STORE

Exhibit features original 1950s and 1960s pieces from Dior, Oscar De La Renta, Elizabeth Arden and more

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Hudson's Bay is pleased to present Little Black Dress, an exhibit in partnership with the BC Society for the Museum of Original Costume ( SMOC ), on display now until March 14 at the Hudson's Bay downtown Vancouver flagship store. Curated by Ivan Sayers, SMOC Honorary Curator and Curator Emeritus Museum of Vancouver, the exhibit captures the prominence and evolution of the classic little black dress from the 1950s through the 1960s, featuring a collection of couture and prêt-à-porter pieces from designers including Dior, Oscar De La Renta, Elizabeth Arden, The House of Worth and more.

"We thank Hudson's Bay Vancouver for providing a platform to celebrate this cultural phenomenon, allowing us to share its rich heritage with the community," said Ivan Sayers, Honorary Curator of the BC Society for the Museum of Original Costume. "This collaboration not only brings the allure of fashion to the forefront but also serves as a platform to raise awareness of our ongoing efforts to establish a dedicated costume museum within Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. Through initiatives like these, we aim to preserve and celebrate the artistry and cultural significance of fashion throughout history."

"As a fashion destination in the heart of downtown Vancouver, we are so honoured to partner with SMOC to bring this incredible exhibit to our customers, celebrating the origins of the iconic little black dress. This exhibit brings together art, fashion, retail and history under one roof, and really is a rare opportunity to see these incredible dresses up close and personal," said Brahm Kornbluth, VP/GM of the Hudson's Bay Downtown Vancouver store.

Considered one of fashion's major innovations of the 20th century, the little black dress is revered for its unique ability to stand the test of time. Gaining prominence throughout the 1950s and 1960s, it was originally worn modestly during the day and paired with elegant, lavish jewelry and accessories to elevate the look in the evening. It's this sense of versatility, alongside the duality of sophistication and sexiness that has made the LBD a classic and ever-present staple in our wardrobes, still today. Little Black Dress invites guests into Hudson's Bay to discover the evolution of this iconic dress through a 12-piece collection, featuring:

Dior Paris Atelier, 1952 Elizabeth Arden , 1953 Ben Reig , 1954 Carosa, 1952 House of Worth, 1956 Dior London Atelier, 1958 Dior New Zealand Atelier, 1958 Galinos, 1960 Galinos, 1960 Dior Paris Atelier, 1963 Oscar De La Renta , 1968 (Dress signed by Oscar while he was in Hudson's Bay Vancouver store in the 90's) Dior London Atelier, 1964

Little Black Dress is on display now until March 14 on the second floor of the Hudson's Bay downtown Vancouver store located at 674 Granville St.

ABOUT BC SOCIETY FOR THE MUSEUM OF ORIGINAL COSTUME (SMOC)

The British Columbia Society for the Museum of Original Costume is dedicated to the preservation and celebration of costume history and creativity. Our mission is to establish a museum dedicated to showcasing the artistry and cultural significance of costumes throughout history within Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. Through exhibitions, educational programs, and community engagement, we aim to inspire and inform audiences about the rich heritage of fashion.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating TheBay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 82 Hudson's Bay stores from coast to coast. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , TikTok .

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

