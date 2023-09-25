Hudson's Bay Foundation and the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund Announce First Grant Recipients of Oshki Wupoowane | The Blanket Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Hudson's Bay Foundation and the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund are pleased to announce the first grant recipients of Oshki Wupoowane | The Blanket Fund. The announcement comes just ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and the one-year anniversary of Oshki Wupoowane | The Blanket Fund. The Blanket Fund launched on September 30, 2022, with an initial $1 million investment from Hudson's Bay Foundation and commitment to direct 100% of net proceeds from the sale of all HBC Point Blankets to The Blanket Fund moving forward.

The recipients of the first round of funding through Oshki Wupoowane | The Blanket Fund are:

Intro to Inuit Culture hosted by the Lincoln Pelham Library in partnership with Urban Inuit Identity Project ( Beamsville, ON )





hosted by the Lincoln Pelham Library in partnership with Urban Inuit Identity Project ( ) Revitalizing Métis Craft Techniques , a series of community workshops hosted by the Kelowna Métis Association ( Kelowna, BC )





, a series of community workshops hosted by the Kelowna Métis Association ( ) Mamwatoskewak - They work together , a community event and ceremony organized by the Edson Friendship Centre ( Edson, AB )





, a community event and ceremony organized by the Edson Friendship Centre ( ) Elmastukwek Mawio'mi organized by the Elmastawek Mawio'mi Planning Committee with the support of the Mi'kmaw Cultural Foundation ( Corner Brook, NL )





organized by the Elmastawek Mawio'mi Planning Committee with the support of the Mi'kmaw Cultural Foundation ( ) Ekinoomaaged Youth Program developed by Naagan, by Chef Zach Keeshig ( Owen Sound, ON )





developed by Naagan, by Chef ( ) Bawaajgun a vision/dream: Restoring Balance presented by Friday Creeations ( Bear Island , ON)





presented by Friday Creeations ( , ON) Solstice Film Series exhibited by the Winnipeg Aboriginal Film Festival ( Winnipeg, MB )





exhibited by the Winnipeg Aboriginal Film Festival ( ) Indigenous Athletics Program delivered through the Don Bosco School ( Calgary, AB )

Read more about each of the grant recipients at https://downiewenjack.ca/the-blanket-fund/action/recipients/

The Blanket Fund provides support to Indigenous-led initiatives, organizations and Indigenous people in Canada, through two distinct grant streams. The grant recipients announced today received funding through the Reconciliation Action Grant stream. The Reconciliation Action grant stream supports reconciliation activities, events, and initiatives in communities that contribute to cultural revitalization, elevate Indigenous culture, languages, and traditions, increase understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, or other grassroots initiatives that move reconciliation forward. Grants range from $1,500 to $15,000.

"We're excited to announce these first recipients of Oshki Wupoowane | The Blanket Fund," said Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. "Each of these projects moves reconciliation forward by supporting Indigenous peoples and communities. Through culturally-based programming and events, cultural pride is nurtured, cross-cultural understanding is strengthened, and opportunities for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples to come together are created. Miigwetch, marsii, for doing this vital work in your communities."

"When we launched Oshki Wupoowane in partnership with the Downie Wenjack Fund, our goal was two-fold: to undertake an action that would transcend a single moment, but rather work continuously to advance reconciliation, and to support grassroot initiatives in communities, as determined by community," said Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson's Bay. "I want to acknowledge the profound impact these grant recipients are making through their respective work, and thank DWF for their stewardship in supporting these meaningful programs through The Blanket Fund."

For more information about the grant application process, deadlines, eligibility, and more please visit www.downiewenjack.ca/the-blanket-fund.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY FOUNDATION

Hudson's Bay Foundation is a registered charity, working to address racial inequality by investing in education, employment and empowerment opportunities for Indigenous Peoples, Black People and People of Colour. In 2021, Hudson's Bay Foundation launched Hudson's Bay Foundation Charter for Change, committing $30 million over 10 years to accelerate racial equity in communities across Canada. By partnering with organizations doing critical work under its three pillars, Hudson's Bay Foundation provides funding for programs and initiatives driving meaningful and sustainable change.

ABOUT THE GORD DOWNIE AND CHANIE WENJACK FUND

Inspired by Chanie's story and Gord's call to build a better Canada, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Our goal is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all peoples in Canada. Learn more at DownieWenjack.ca.

