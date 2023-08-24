HUDSON'S BAY CONVERTS EGLINTON SQUARE LOCATION TO OUTLET STORE

New Format will Feature Home and Apparel for Men, Women and Kids

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Hudson's Bay is excited to announce the return of the Hudson's Bay Outlet! Open now, the Hudson's Bay at Eglinton Square now features outlet deals and prices on amazing brands and products across home and apparel, including accessories, intimates and footwear for women, men and children. And with new arrivals every other week, there is never a shortage of undiscovered deals and hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

"Transforming our Eglinton Square location into an outlet store for customers creates a fun and unique shopping destination, distinct from the Hudson's Bay full-line experience," says Kosi Sivasankaran, Chief Stores Officer at Hudson's Bay. "Now, customers on the hunt for extreme savings will have a dedicated store, delivering a surprise and delight experience through mega deals and offers."

Even better, customers can earn Hudson's Bay Rewards points on all purchases made at the outlet location. The Hudson's Bay Rewards app is available to download for free at the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Eglinton Square is located at Victoria Park Ave and Eglinton Ave. East in Scarborough.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for ́́́́́́֜́quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

