"These Hudson's Bay buildings have become architectural anchors in the cities that are featured in this collection. Architecture tells a story of the times, and these building photographs capture so much more than just the store. There is a connection to community," says Tiffany Bourré, VP, Communications and Heritage.

Each Heritage Tote is crafted from 100% natural, unbleached cotton, complete with a broad gusset for enhanced durability and practicality. Every tote narrates a distinct chapter in Hudson's Bay's history with featured images chosen from the Hudson's Bay Company's extensive corporate archives ranging from 1910 through 1979.

TOTE PHOTOGRAPHY:

Calgary, 1929

This tote showcases the first Hudson's Bay flagship store. Opened in 1913, the store distinguished itself among HBC's establishments with its six impressive storeys and a design crafted for future expansion. As one of the city's most notable structures, it offered expansive retail spaces and the esteemed Elizabethan Restaurant. A defining feature is the majestic 1930 colonnade, a 380-foot testament with granite columns and bronze lanterns, symbolizing the store's architectural evolution and prestige.

Montreal, circa 1970

Capturing a rich retail history, Morgan's legacy began with Henry Morgan in the mid-19th century. Upon establishing its doors on Ste. Catherine Street in 1891, was notable for its top-floor factories which crafted custom goods, setting it apart from peers like Hudson's Bay Company. The 1920s ushered in significant expansion with an additional eight storeys and expansive display windows. By 1960, HBC acquired Morgan's, and the design on this tote illustrates the transformation, prominently featuring the iconic Ribbon B "The Bay" logo from its 1965 rebranding.

Toronto, circa 1910

Evoking Toronto's vibrant past, this tote spotlights the iconic facade of Robert Simpson's store on Queen Street after its 1908 expansion. Opened in December 1894 as Toronto's first large steel structure, it was ingeniously designed by architect Edmund Burke. Despite being consumed by fire just months after its inauguration, it was resiliently rebuilt by 1896. The bag's image intricately captures the Romanesque Revival details, from round-arched windows to the "RSC" initials etched into the glass—a testament to a storied legacy and architectural marvel.

Toronto, 1979

Set against the backdrop of Toronto in 1975, this tote portrays the iconic Simpson's Queen Street store, complemented by a vision of the 1979 Toronto skywalk bridge. Towering in the background is the Simpson Tower, a modernist marvel designed by John B. Parkin, opened in 1969 with its distinct bronze-tinted windows. By 1978, Hudson's Bay Company began its acquisition of the Simpsons, leading to a transformative era. A highlight on the tote is the skywalk, symbolizing the union of the store with the newly established Eaton Centre in 1977.

Vancouver, 1959

This tote highlights the evolution of the Hudson's Bay store in Vancouver in 1959. Beginning its journey in 1913, the first phase of the store graced the intersection of Georgia and Seymour, welcoming customers by March 1914. The store embarked on its second phase in 1925, replacing the building at Granville and Georgia, seamlessly extending the cream terra cotta facade and majestic Corinthian columns. Another expansion in 1926 furthered its grandeur on the north Granville Street side. The store reached its final architectural form in 1949 with the fourth addition on north Seymour Street, setting the store's contemporary footprint.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY COMPANY HISTORY FOUNDATION

Hudson's Bay Company History Foundation (HBCHF) was established after HBC donated its corporate records and other documents to the Archives of Manitoba, and its collection of artifacts to The Manitoba Museum. The Foundation is committed to funding the continued preservation, promotion and public access to both collections in perpetuity, as well as providing support to Canada's National History Society and other impactful historical projects.

Today, HBCHF's mandate is to advance the knowledge of and interest in HBC's role in history and to contribute to Canada's narrative with accurate inclusion and representation of Indigenous cultures, knowledge, and contributions. Recognizing HBC's role in the colonization of Canada, HBCHF works to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and communities.

