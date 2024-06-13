huddle Media Group Announces Launch of Innovative Marketing Platform, Transforming How Local Entrepreneurs Connect with Their Communities

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Canadian startup huddle Media Group is excited to announce the official launch of its small business marketing platform, huddle , in Ontario. huddle offers affordable and accessible marketing solutions, including a feature-rich online business directory and community-focused direct mail planner, set to transform how small businesses are found, heard, and connected in their local communities.

Developed with a belief that small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, huddle goes beyond a typical online directory, providing comprehensive solutions to connect small business owners with their customers and making it easier than ever for Ontario residents to discover and support local entrepreneurs.

Benefits of huddle include:

Enhanced Visibility: Small businesses can create rich, detailed profiles to attract more customers. With features like business descriptions, images, location maps, and contact information, businesses can showcase what makes them stand out.

Community Engagement: huddle provides a space for businesses to post deals, events, and job openings, fostering a deeper connection with the community. Consumers can easily find what's happening in their area and support local businesses in new ways.

Lead Generation: By enabling businesses to interact directly with their audience through the platform's custom dashboard, huddle helps generate valuable leads and drive traffic to both brick-and-mortar stores and professional service providers.

"We are excited to introduce huddle to Ontario communities," said Doug Daymond, Founder and Managing Director of huddle Media Group. "Our goal is to make it easy for people to discover and support the incredible small businesses and charitable organizations that make up our communities. The platform is designed to be user-friendly for both business owners and consumers, ensuring everyone can benefit from the power of local connections."

huddle's standout feature is its 11" x 12" Community Dry-Erase Planner distributed in partnership with Canada Post, free of charge to thousands of residences every four months. Tailored to each community, these planners serve as practical organizers while showcasing profile ads for 32 local businesses, each exclusive in their category, and features a unique QR code that links consumers directly to their online huddle profile.

huddle reinforces its dedication to uplifting Canadian communities with a Community Give Back Program, assisting local charities and nonprofits by donating a portion of revenues to support essential causes and enrich the lives of those in need.

Learn more at www.huddlemarkets.ca.

About huddle Media Group

huddle Media Group is dedicated to helping small businesses enhance their visibility, attract more customers, and foster meaningful connections within their communities. Its community-driven platform, huddle, connects entrepreneurs with local customers through digital and direct mail marketing solutions. huddle Media Group actively supports local charities, non-profits, and community associations, providing them with resources to promote their causes and initiatives. For more information, visit www.huddlemarkets.ca.



SOURCE huddle

Demi Beaumier, PR & Communications Manager, [email protected], 437-243-5094