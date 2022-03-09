HubSpot Expands Global Footprint Into Ontario, Canada With Toronto Office And New Sales Director

This committed focus in the Canadian market includes hiring in the region and dedicating more US resources to support growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced that it has expanded its global reach with an office location in Toronto, Ontario and with additional resources and investments to support the growing Canadian market. This new space, which was originally announced in September 2021 , marks HubSpot's 13th office globally and its first in Canada.

Led by Ontario's success, Canada is experiencing accelerated growth in its technology sector at twice the rate of the rest of its economy. With over 43,000 companies in the Canadian Information and Communications Technologies space, HubSpot's expansion into the market highlights an exciting opportunity for local businesses who can use HubSpot's leading CRM platform to power business growth.

"Business leaders recognize the critical role that technology plays in enabling customers to grow better. Expanding into Canada will help HubSpot support our Canadian customers, partners, and prospects as HubSpot will now have access to incredible Canadian talent through our hybrid work model," said HubSpot VP of Mid-Market Sales, Ryan Beale. "I'm thrilled that HubSpot is making this investment in Canada and am bullish on our ability to support sustainable customer and partner growth over the long term."

The growth of the Canadian market will be led by Beale, who brings a proven track record of building and growing strong teams while providing a superior customer experience during the sales process. He will be joined by HubSpot's new Director of Sales, Canada, Saher Ghattas, who most recently led sales for one of HubSpot's Diamond partners and who brings two decades of experience in Canada's tech market.

HubSpot plans to hire people in the region, who will have the opportunity to choose between its flexible work options: @home, @flex, and @office. While HubSpot currently has a presence in Canada, this team's dedicated focus to the region will help HubSpot better serve this rapidly growing market in new and exciting ways going forward.

"Canadian businesses deserve a simplified CRM platform that empowers them to grow better," said Ghattas. "This is the time for Canadian leaders to think differently about their digital transformation journey, and HubSpot is primed to help them reach their growth goals. I am honored and excited to be part of HubSpot's momentum in this market."

