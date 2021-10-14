Hub Shop Inc. Announces Launch of Online Medical Cannabis Marketplace

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Hub Shop Inc., an online Medical Cannabis marketplace that helps cannabis patients access their medicine in a safe and speedy manner, this week announced their online platform is officially live and available for access.

On a mission to improve lives, one bud at a time, Hub Shop Inc. was founded on the premise to provide patients with consistently superior quality in everything from CBD oil and Indica, to Sativa flower.

To use Hub Shop, individuals must complete the online form and book a video consultation with Coverleaf Clinic. Once the medical document is approved by a Coverleaf Health Practitioner, the patient can register as a Hub Shop customer. They can then shop a variety of Medical Cannabis products in a fraction of the typical time. Hub Shop's mission is to simplify the process of obtaining Medical Cannabis. By working with Coverleaf Clinic healthcare practitioners directly, Hub Shop assists customers in obtaining the medical approval required by arranging virtual Telehealth consultations.

"The medicinal potential of the cannabis plant has been woefully under-utilized in modern medicine," said Richard Hughes, Founder of Hub Shop. "After I underwent larynx cancer radiation in 2017, I was in such immense pain that I could not work – until I discovered CBD and THC cannabinoids. I was able to regain my strength, sleep, appetite, and I am now cancer-free today."

Hughes was astounded by the lack of Medical Cannabis marketplace options years ago when only a few reputable sources were available for Medical Cannabis. The sites were overly confusing, inspiring him to organize a team dedicated to providing accessible and top quality Cannabis and related products to all Canadians.

Today, Hub Shop is known for providing a seamless 'doctor-to-door' experience so those in need can obtain their Medical Cannabis easier than ever before.

"We listen to patient problems and provide sound solutions based on the incredible effects of Cannabis," concluded Hughes. "Spread the word on our launch today."

For more information, visit: https://hubshop.ca/.

SOURCE Hub Shop Inc.

For further information: Ivan Hughes, [email protected], 613-986-4826