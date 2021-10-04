Hub International Strengthens Home Building And Homeowners Risk And Insurance Solutions With Acquisition Of The Assets Of National Home Warranty Group Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Aviva Canada Inc.

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of National Home Warranty Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Canada Inc. (National Home Warranty). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With offices in Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta, and Vancouver and Langley, British Columbia, National Home Warranty is one of Western Canada's leading home warranty providers. Partnering with more than 3,500 registered builders, they provide new home warranty coverage to 15,000 homes and homeowners every year.

The news comes after Hub's purchase agreement announcement in August. The National Home Warranty team will join Hub Canada West, continuing to service and support clients under their brand.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

