HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES TODD PETERSON CANADIAN NATIONAL PRIVATE CLIENT PRACTICE LEADER

Former TD Wealth Private Wealth Management Exec to Lead Efforts in Enhancing the Private Client Experience Amid Growing Risks

CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today Todd Peterson, a former financial services executive, has joined HUB as the National Private Client Practice Leader for Canada.

Peterson will be responsible for building and developing innovative strategies to enhance HUB's services for affluent individuals and family clients across Canada. He will focus on elevating the practice's capabilities with investments in products, client experience, marketing, and technology.

"As the largest P&C and personal lines broker in Canada, HUB continues to make strategic investments to better serve our clients, including our high-net-worth clients," said Tina Osen, President of HUB Canada. "The leadership teams of our business clients need as much protection as their organizations, and as their personal needs continue to shift, the complexity of their risk exposure grows. Adding specialists such as Todd will further strengthen the foundation of our services to continue to help these clients."

Canada ranks 5th in the world whose population has individuals with investable assets of over $30M and nearly a million individuals with assets over $1M with a projected annual growth rate of 6.4% for the next 10 years. To support that growth, HUB's Private Client practice has dedicated high net worth advisors and risk, claims and service staff providing guidance and consultation on insurance, risk management and complex international and cross-border risks to clients across every province.

Peterson has led multiple complex lines of business and developed high-performing teams in the financial services, wealth management and insurance industries. Most recently, he served as Vice President for a brokerage in Canada. Prior to that, Peterson was with TD Wealth, Private Wealth Management, where he developed strategies to assist high net worth clients achieve their financial goals.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

