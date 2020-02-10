Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Quebec-Based Azur Consulting Services Inc.

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Azur Consulting Services Inc. (Azur Consulting Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada, Azur Consulting Services provides employee benefits consulting, including group and health benefits solutions. Paul Ethier, President of Azur Consulting Services, will join Hub International Quebec Limited (Hub Quebec).

The move continues to advance Hub's ongoing Canadian employee benefits growth and services strategy to expand its best-in-class employee benefits and retirement solution to address the challenges clients are facing in the market.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

