Hub International Acquires Saskatchewan-Based Regency Advisory Corporation

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Regency Advisory Corporation (Regency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Regency is an employee benefits consulting firm that provides innovative and proprietary benefit solutions to move clients to more cost sustainable and value-added benefits programs.

"We continue to build on our efforts to add talented organizations like Regency to boost our employee benefits and pension capabilities in Canada," said Keith Jordan, President and CEO of Hub International Manitoba Limited (Hub Manitoba). "Regency has been involved in many facets of employee benefits, and will be a great collaborator for innovation and drive client-centric services and solutions."

Darwin Forbes, CEO & Executive Benefits Consultant, and Ian DeCorby, Vice President, at Regency, will join Hub Manitoba.

The move continues to reinforce Hub's ongoing Canadian employee benefits growth and services strategy to assemble best-in-class capabilities and entrepreneurial talent across Canada to develop a complete employee benefits and pension solution.

"We are joining Hub with our client's interests first," said Mr. Forbes. "With Hub, we will enhance their overall experience with an expansion of our available services and resources to continue to provide best-in-class employee benefits programs."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

