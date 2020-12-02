Hub International Acquires Quebec-Based Seymour Alper Inc.

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Seymour Alper Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Mount Royal, Quebec, Canada, Seymour Alper Inc. is an insurance and risk management firm providing innovative solutions and expertise in various industries, specializing in apparel/textiles, retail, real estate and manufacturing, which complements and strengthens Hub's existing Specialty practices capabilities.

"Seymour Alper's experience and strong reputation in the market to achieve solutions that meet clients' needs make them a valuable addition to Hub," said Stephen Blais, President and CEO of Hub International Quebec Limited (Hub Quebec). "We are excited to continue to grow our capabilities through additional strategic partnerships in this region with dedicated firms such as Seymour Alper."

Elliott Alper, President & CEO, Steven Lach, Executive Vice President, Karla Alper Lach, Executive Vice President of Seymour Alper, and their team will join Hub Quebec and report to Mr. Blais.

"With Hub, we are providing our clients with a strong network and valuable resources," said Mr. Alper. "We are excited for the opportunity to contribute to the growth of Hub in this region and beyond."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

