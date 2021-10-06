Hub International Acquires Quebec-Based H.W. Hollinger (Canada) Inc. In Quebec

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired H.W. Hollinger (Canada) Inc. (H.W. Hollinger). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, H.W. Hollinger is an independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance. H.W. Hollinger specializes in commercial and industrial insurance, including construction and real estate, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"We are focused on increasing the breadth and depth of our services, and we are pleased to have H.W. Hollinger join Hub," said Stephen Blais, President and CEO of Hub Quebec. "Their experience, especially in advising clients in the manufacturing, distribution, construction and real estate industries aligns well with our growth strategy in the region."

Michael Hollinger, President, and the H.W. Hollinger team will join Hub Quebec.

"Hub is a strong and well-respected brokerage firm with the resources, technologies and tools to help us continue to succeed," said Hollinger. "We are excited to share their dedication to efficiently and effectively providing clients with exceptional service."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

