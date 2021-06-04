Hub International Acquires Nova Scotia-based Salvatore Insurance Brokers Ltd.

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Salvatore Insurance Brokers Ltd. (Salvatore Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada, Salvatore Insurance is a family-owned insurance agency providing clients in Atlantic Canada commercial insurance. They specialize in the transportation industry, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities in commercial auto and fleet. Christina Salvatore, President of Salvatore Insurance, and their team will join the Atlantic Region and report to Susan Murphy, President of Hub Ontario.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]





SOURCE Hub International Limited

