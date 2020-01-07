HUB International Acquires British Columbia-Based RHC Insurance Brokers

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired RHC Insurance Brokers Ltd. and RHC Insurance Brokers (Cranbrook) Ltd. (RHC). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Nelson, British Columbia, Canada with nine additional offices across the province, RHC is an independent insurance brokerage that provides personal and business insurance. Tammy Darough, CEO and CFO of RHC, will assist Hub International Insurance Brokers, a division of Hub International Canada West ULC (Hub Canada West), in an advisory role to ensure a seamless transition.

"RHC is an excellent addition to Hub," said David Moon, President of Hub Canada West. "With RHC, we will continue to support long term growth throughout British Columbia and Western Canada. We are pleased to be able to meet the growing needs of both commercial and personal clients with our ever strengthening suite of insurance solutions and risk management services."

"Hub has a stellar reputation in the industry, and I know our clients will benefit from Hub's extensive platform," added Ms. Darough. "We are dedicated to providing and maintaining a comprehensive, competitive and holistic insurance program."

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

