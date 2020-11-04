Hub International Acquires Alberta-Based Stalco Insurance Ltd.

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Stalco Insurance Ltd. (Stalco Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Wainwright, Provost and Kitscoty, Alberta, Canada, Stalco Insurance is a family-owned insurance firm providing commercial and personal insurance. Stalco Insurance focuses on various industries, including agribusiness, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

Adam Doyle, COO of Stalco Insurance, will join Hub International Canada West (Hub Canada West) and report to Sarah Cameron, Vice President of Operations for the region.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

