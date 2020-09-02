Hub International Acquires Alberta-Based Elevate Insurance Brokers

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Elevate Insurance Brokers (Elevate Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, Elevate Insurance is a locally owned, independent insurance agency that provides property & casualty products, including home, auto, recreational vehicle and business insurance.

Pierce Krol, President, and Otilja Majewski, Partner at Elevate Insurance, will join Hub International Insurance Brokers, a division of Hub International Canada West ULC (Hub Canada West), and report to Doug Lyall, Chief Sales Officer, Vice President of the region.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

