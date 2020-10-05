Hub International Acquires Alberta-Based Clearpoint Advisory Group Inc., Clearpoint Retirement Solutions Inc. And Canwest Group Benefits Inc.

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Clearpoint Advisory Group Inc., Clearpoint Retirement Solutions Inc. and Canwest Group Benefits Inc. (Clearpoint). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, with additional locations in Grande Prairie and Fairview, Clearpoint is a benefits and retirement consulting firm that provides strategic group benefit advisory services and retirement solutions to employers.

"Clearpoint is a great addition to our employee benefits and retirement team," said David Moon, President and CEO of Hub International Canada West (Hub Canada West). "Their experience and depth of expertise will complement our existing capabilities, expand our services and drive continued growth."

The principals of Clearpoint, Darren Smith, Sid Swick and Jim Yih, will join Hub Canada West and report to Kevin Rome, President of Employee Benefits for the region.

"Hub's dedicated commitment to employee benefits and retirement solutions fits well with our mission," said Mr. Smith. "We are keen to help continue to grow the practice and to provide clients with genuinely unique and tailored services."

This move continues to reinforce Hub's ongoing Canadian employee benefits growth and services strategy to expand its best-in-class employee benefits and retirement solutions to address the challenges clients are facing.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

www.hubinternational.com

