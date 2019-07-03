Hub International Acquires Alberta-Based Berk Bilgen Insurance Ltd.

CHICAGO, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Berk Bilgen Insurance Ltd. (BBI). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BBI is an independent insurance brokerage based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, offering personal and commercial insurance solutions, including home, auto, life and travel. In ten short years, BBI has grown considerably under the leadership of Berk and Heather Bilgen and has become a market leader in the Edmonton area. Mr. and Ms. Bilgen chose Hub for its extensive services to clients and employees and will be active in the transition of business to the Hub team.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

https://www.hubinternational.com

