HUB Financial Announces Strategic Partnership with LDA to Enhance Advisor and Client Experience

LONDON, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - HUB Financial Inc. (HUB Financial), one of Canada's largest distributors of life insurance and investment solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Life Design Analysis, a fintech platform specializing in digital enablement, data visualization and in-force automation tools for financial advisors. This collaboration aims to empower advisors with innovative solutions for creating customized presentations and facilitating informed risk management decisions to enhance the client experience.

HUB Financial and LDA are combining their strengths to deliver a customized, easy-to-use, enhanced version of LDA's industry leading software. This platform will be available to qualifying HUB Financial advisors and will include recurring in-force policy feeds from major carriers.

The platform will feature built-in client and policy management, digital interactive sales presentations and quoting, industry compliant concepts and templates, shareable needs analysis, and LDA LeadGen for advisors to generate new leads directly from their customer facing websites. The platform integration will streamline the process of identifying opportunities within existing policies and creating tailored, compliant client presentations.

"Our partnership with LDA aligns well with our commitment to providing HUB advisors with tools to help grow their business and deliver a better client experience. We are excited to be working with LDA and consider this to be a valuable addition to our advisors' suite of technology solutions," said Andrew Fink, President of HUB Financial.

"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with HUB Financial to drive greater innovation in the financial services industry. Our shared vision of leveraging technology to provide superior client experiences makes this alliance a natural fit. The new platform will empower advisors to deliver more personalized and efficient services to their clients," said Charlie Conron, President and Founder of LDA.

This partnership reflects HUB Financials dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the financial services industry. By leveraging LDA's cutting-edge platform, HUB Financial aims to enhance the capabilities of their advisors, enabling them to deliver exceptional client service and drive significant business growth.

About Life Design Analysis

Founded in 2014, Life Design Analysis is a fintech platform that specializes in tools and resources to support financial advisors in creating quotes and presentations for clients, facilitating informed risk management decisions. LDA is committed to harnessing technology to enhance the advisor and client experience, providing cutting-edge solutions for the financial services industry.

About HUB Financial

HUB Financial is a wholly owned subsidiary of HUB International – a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides a broad array of property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, reinsurance, investment and risk management products and services through offices located across the United States and Canada. HUB Financial is a full-service Managing General Agency (MGA) that provides advisors with the convenience of local support and the security of national scope and size, with offices in 15 cities across Canada.

Media Contact for HUB Financial is Barb Argent - [email protected]

Media Contact for LDA is Matt Gauthier - [email protected]

SOURCE Life Design Analysis Inc.