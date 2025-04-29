Huayan Robotics to Make Official Debut at FABTECH Mexico 2025

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Huayan Robotics, formerly known as Han's Robot, will make its official debut at FABTECH Mexico 2025, held from May 6–8 at Booth 1937. As North America's premier metalworking and manufacturing exhibition, FABTECH offers the ideal platform for Huayan Robotics to unveil its latest innovations in industrial automation.

Huayan Robotics at FABTECH Mexico 2025

Visitors to Booth 1937 can explore Huayan Robotics' advanced robotics solutions, including the Elfin and Elfin-Pro Collaborative Robots and the S-Heavy Payload Robots—each designed to push the boundaries of efficiency, flexibility, and performance on the factory floor.

This marks the company's first major event appearance since its official rebranding on March 28, 2025. More than a name change, the transition to Huayan Robotics—"Leading in the Era of Robotics, Scaling Peaks of Technology"—represents the next chapter in a journey that began with Han's Laser, advanced through the Han's Robotics Research Institute, and matured into global innovation leadership as Han's Robot.

"As Huayan Robotics, we're not only continuing our legacy of pioneering automation—we're setting new standards for collaborative and intelligent robotics," said a company spokesperson.

Featured Solutions at FABTECH Mexico 2025:

E12-Pro Collaborative Robot: With a 1.8-meter arm reach and 12kg payload capacity, the E12-Pro delivers versatile, high-performance automation across a wide range of applications, such as assembly, picking, welding, grinding, spraying, and various other applications—without the need for auxiliary lifts or rails. It's an ideal solution for manufacturers seeking compact, agile systems.

S35 Heavy Payload Robot: Designed for high-speed palletizing, the S35 boasts a 35kg payload and 1800mm reach—matching the capabilities of traditional industrial robots. It delivers 8–13 palletizing cycles per minute, making it 38% faster than conventional systems and the perfect turnkey solution for demanding workstations.

Join us at Booth 1937 to discover how Huayan Robotics is shaping the future of industrial automation. Explore our flagship technologies, meet our expert team, and discuss potential collaboration opportunities.

Booth: no.1937

Date: May 6–8, 2025

Location: Monterrey, Mexico

About Huayan Robotics

Huayan Robotics is a National High-Tech and "Little Giant" Enterprise in China. Formerly Han's Robot, the company specializes in intelligent collaborative robotics for industries including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, education, and beyond.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.hansrobot.net/

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huayanrobotics

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@huayanrobotics

