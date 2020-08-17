Huawei wins Two EISA awards for "Best Smartphone Camera" with the HUAWEI P40 Pro and "Best Smartwatch" for HUAWEI WATCH GT 2

The EISA called out the HUAWEI P40 Pro as being "a true champion in its class," praising the phone's camera capabilities, display technology and luxurious design. High praise was also shared for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2, with the association claiming that thanks to the watch's smart design and host of fitness features, "a modern classic is born."

"We are thrilled to continue our winning streak with EISA and pleased with the recognition of two of our standout products, the HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI WATCH GT 2," said Kevin Ho, President of Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group. "With every device, Huawei is committed to bringing new and exciting experiences to consumers, from a smartwatch that can push your workout limits with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 to a smartphone that is breaking boundaries of smartphone photography with the HUAWEI P40 Pro."

The EISA recognises the "luxurious designed" HUAWEI P40 Pro as the perfect companion for those who use their smartphone for taking stunning photos on a daily basis, believing the phone marked yet another impressive advance in mobile photography. This award was won as a result of the unmatched photography capabilities of the HUAWEI P40 Pro, from the primary 50-megapixel Ultra Vision Camera with phase detection auto-focus and optical image stabilisation and its 12-megapiel periscope telephoto lens, allowing for 5x optical zoom, to the incredible 40-megapixel Ultra-Wide Cine Camera for advanced video capture. Added to this are the HUAWEI P40 Pro's ToF 3D depth Camera and AI Photography enhancement, giving users a premium technology experience which EISA has said "pushes smartphone camera technology forward."

Looking to the winner of this year's EISA "Best Smartwatch" the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2, EISA has praised the device as it "melds the talents of modern smartwatches" for its design, AMOLED display, and physical control. With up to two week battery life1 and host of fitness features, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 can analyse 15 professional workout modes, and record 85 customized workout types. With Huawei's TruSleep technology, WATCH GT 2 can track sleep quality, the WATCH GT 2 can also monitor heart rate and stress level, and support SpO2 level measuring2. Moreover, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 covers daily life usage such as Bluetooth calling, app notification and onboard music storage, allowing users to easily pair and connect their HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and listen to music on the go with their HUAWEI WATCH GT 2.

EISA members include expert media across the full spectrum of consumer electronics from 29 countries, and each member contributes to one or more of EISA's six Expert Groups—namely photography, mobile devices, Hi-Fi, home theatre audio, home theatre display & video, and in-car electronics. Every year, EISA members nominate a list of products that they consider the standout performers in each of these Expert Groups.

Canadians can get the HUAWEI P40 Pro at participating retailers and carriers including: Bell, TELUS, Videotron, SaskTel, Koodo, Virgin Mobile, The Mobile Shop, The Source, Visions Electronics and more. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 is available at select retailers including Visions Electronics, Staples, Canada Computers, Newegg.ca, and Memory Express.

Notes to editor

Official EISA award citation EISA Smartphone Camera 2020-2021 – HUAWEI P40 Pro

"Building upon the success of its predecessors, Huawei's P40 Pro again pushes smartphone camera technology forward, with a Leica quad-lens set up that offers limitless performance potential. Its primary 50-megapixel camera with phase detection auto-focus and optical image stabilization is joined by a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, allowing 5x optical zoom, and a 40-megaixel ultra-wide 'Cine Camera' from advanced video capture. Add in the P40 Pro's ToF 3D depth sensor – and AI image enhancement – and you have a smartphone that snaps stunning daily photos and night shots of unmatched quality without unwanted noise or aberrations. The luxurious design, premium display technology and easy operation make it a true champion in its class."

Official EISA award citation for EISA Best Smartwatch 2020-2021 – HUAWEI Watch GT 2

"Huawei's Watch GT melds the talents of modern a smartwatch with a stylish, unisex design based on circular AMOLED display, physical controls and genuine leather strap. Ideally suited to active lifestyles, it offers a host of fitness features – including the ability to analyse 15 different sports categories, and provide insight into up to 190 types of exercise data – plus an excellent two-week battery life. With Huawei's TruSleep feature, artificial intelligence is used to analyse sleep quality, and the GT 2 also monitors heartbeat and stress levels. Bluetooth calling (up to 150m from your smartphone), app notification and onboard music storage are also on the feature list. A modern classic is born!"

About Huawei Consumer BG and Huawei Canada

Huawei is the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, with operations in more than 170 countries. In addition to smartphones, Huawei's Consumer offerings include PCs, tablets, wearables and other products. Huawei has been operating in Canada since 2008, and currently has a workforce of 1200 people. Huawei's Canada Research Centre employs more than 500 engineers and researchers, and is ranked 25th in Canada for R&D investment. Huawei is committed to providing leading-edge technology to Canadian operators, customers and consumers.

1 Typical user scenarios include weekly music playback of 30 minutes, a full day wearing, with heart rate tracking enabled, Scientific Sleep Monitoring enabled at night, average weekly workout of 90 minutes (with location enabled), notifications on (receive 50 texts and set three alarms every day). Music playback required connecting with Bluetooth headphones. Actual battery life varies by actual playback time, user behaviours and actual conditions 2 The data and results are for reference only and are not intended for medical use or as treatment

SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group

For further information: Lauren Khalil, [email protected], 519-999-4693