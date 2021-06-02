Huawei Launches a Range of New Products Powered by HarmonyOS 2

"One as all, all as one. We are living in a world where all things are connected and intelligent. Not a single one of us can remain immune from this world," said Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group. "The launch of our HarmonyOS and a range of products powered by this groundbreaking system is another example of our relentless efforts to deliver the best possible user experience with a forward-looking approach."

While there are more smart devices in our lives than ever, the experience they provide often isn't smart. Siloed systems tend to complicate interconnectivity and operations, which have ultimately led to a fragmented user experience.

HarmonyOS is designed to address this problem. As a next-generation operating system for smart devices, HarmonyOS provides a common language for different kinds of devices to connect and collaborate, providing users with a more convenient, smooth, and secure experience. It uses distributed technology to decouple and flexibly deploy system software, and combine previously independent devices into a cohesive and holistic Super Device. It freely leverages the capabilities of its component devices based on the user's needs, and delivers a new type of connected experience through hardware integration and Service Widgets.

At today's event, Huawei launched a range of devices, like smart watches, tablets powered by HarmonyOS 2, including the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series, and HUAWEI MatePad Pro.

An entirely new interactive experience: Easier to use and smarter than ever

Multi-device interaction with HarmonyOS makes controlling multiple devices as simple as controlling one. The new Multi-device Control Panel supports simple and intuitive connections through a drag-and-integrate feature that allows users to freely connect the devices they want based on specific scenarios.

For example, if you want to watch a movie at home late at night, all you have to do is open up the Control Panel and drag the smart screen icon to your phone icon, and the movie jumps directly from your phone to the TV. If you're wearing your HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, you can then drag the earphone icon to the phone icon, at which point the movie will play on your smart screen while rerouting its sound through your FreeBuds. This is just one example of the Super Device experience.

HarmonyOS's new Multi-device Task Center allows apps to travel between different devices at will without installing them on each and every one, so that all functions and services are available whenever and wherever they're needed. On any device that's part of a Super Device system, you can see the tasks running on all other devices1. If you want a bigger display for mobile gaming, you can simply swipe up and hover to bring up the Overview Screen, and then transfer the game to your HUAWEI MatePad Pro to continue the fun.

The new HarmonyOS Home Screen is more streamlined and organized than ever. You can swipe up on apps to generate Service Widgets that display real-time, easy-to-access information or services without having to open the app itself. You can customize the size of the Service Widgets, tap apps and swipe up to display their widgets, and tap any vacant location on the home screen to hide them. Service Widgets can also be used to access Atomic Services, which can be easily called on and shared in the Service Center without the need to download or install anything, making it easier and more convenient to access functions like news2.

In terms of look-and-feel, the beauty of innovative interaction lies in the aesthetic details: The specially designed HarmonyOS Sans font and natural Gravitational Animations offer a consistent user experience across all HarmonyOS devices.

HUAWEI HiLink has been upgraded to HarmonyOS Connect to equip more non-Huawei devices with smart features. Smart home devices can be connected to your mobile phone with a single tap: Tap your phone against a HarmonyOS-based Midea oven and select a recipe to start preparing your meal instantly. Keep your leftovers safe for longer with Haier refrigerators that automatically adjust their temperature based on the type of food you're storing. And get the perfect soymilk for your body with Joyoung soymilk machines that can recommend recipes based on the data in your Health app3. When working together, these connections can turn your kitchen into a personal health coach.

Comprehensive performance gains better protect privacy and guarantee security

The smoothness of HarmonyOS improves significantly. A HarmonyOS phone can maintain read/write speeds similar to those of a new phone after 36 months of use, even with very little storage still available on the device.

Huawei is committed to protecting consumers' privacy and security. HarmonyOS inherits and further builds on the leading privacy and security technologies found in EMUI. Our core design principle is to ensure that only the right person can access the right data with the right device, ensuring the security of each access to each device, as well as the security of each act of storing, transmitting, and using data across all scenarios. When multi-device collaborative identity authentication is activated, users can only unlock their phones with a combination of facial recognition on their smartphone and a special check that ensures the watch the user is wearing is connected to the phone.

In addition, HarmonyOS manages user data by category and protects devices by level, setting specific security thresholds for Super Devices. Only devices that meet strict security requirements can access data corresponding to their security level, making sure that users can make use of Multi-device Collaboration features with true peace of mind. HarmonyOS apps go through rigorous testing throughout development, release, installation, and use to ensure they deliver a safe experience in a clean ecosystem.

To watch HUAWEI HarmonyOS & New Products Launch replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2101ics8jc

For more information please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/ca/

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

Established in 2008, Huawei Canada ranks amongst the top corporate R&D investors in the country and is committed to connecting Canadians for a better, brighter future.

___________________________ 1 The Multi-device Task Center is currently available on mobile phones and tablets. 2 These functions were co-developed with Sina News. 3 The products referred to here are the Midea S5 Mini steam oven and Joyoung Soymilk Machine DJ12R-K2S (HM). The Haier refrigerator is not yet commercially available.

SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group