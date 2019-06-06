Huawei Executive Speaks Following Meng Wanzhou Case Management Hearing

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Huawei executive issued a statement following the latest hearing regarding the Meng Wanzhou extradition case.

Benjamin Howes, Vice President of Media Affairs at Huawei said:

"First, in accordance with Canadian law, the allegations against Ms. Meng do not constitute a crime. The extradition request violates a core principle of Canadian extradition law. According to Canadian law, no one should be extradited to face punishment in another country for conduct that is not criminal in Canada . The US allegations against Ms. Meng are based on violations of unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on financial services in Iran . Canada does not impose any such sanctions. Therefore, transactions conducted with the bank do not pose any risk of breaking Canadian law, and would not result in any risk to the economic interests of the bank in question. As a result, the alleged conduct of Ms. Meng is not criminal in Canada and she should be released immediately. Ms. Meng's lawyers will bring a motion in January 2020 , challenging the United States' request to extradite her on claims of fraud.





to seek more records relevant to how she was mistreated at the airport on . "And finally, Ms. Meng's lawyers believe the US campaign against Huawei and comments made by the President of the United States also demonstrate that the case was guided by political and financial considerations, not the rule of law. On this basis, her lawyers will apply to the Court for a stay of the extradition proceedings as an abuse of process.

"Huawei stands firmly with Ms. Meng in her pursuit of justice, and is confident that the Canadian judicial system will resolve this matter fairly and efficiently, in favour of Ms. Meng."

