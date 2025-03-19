Huawei DigiTruck Kenya Celebrates 290 New Digital Skills Graduates

HOMA BAY, Kenya, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kenya DigiTruck project partners and trainees celebrated the graduation of 290 young people in Homa Bay on March 17.

The six-week training phase, which ran under Huawei's TECH4ALL digital inclusion initiative, saw 143 women and 147 men trained in the digital skills required to safely and confidently navigate today's digital world. Course content focused on computer literacy, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and cybersecurity.

DigiTruck partners and Homa Bay graduates with their certificates

"Digital skills are no longer optional—they are mandatory. Whether starting an online business, working remotely, or leveraging technology, digital literacy unlocks opportunities," said Dr. Raymond Omollo, C.B.S., Principal Secretary for the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration of Kenya.

Fully solar-powered and equipped with workstations, Internet connectivity, and digital tools, the DigiTruck is a mobile classroom mounted on the back of a truck that can be driven into remote, hard-to-reach communities. Since its 2019 launch in Kenya, the DigiTruck program has provided free training for 6,030 youth across 36 counties, with a focus on young job seekers, girls, and women. In 2024 alone, 906 trainees out of a total of 1,648 were women.

"In addition to our university training partnership with over 60 universities and TVETs, we run the DigiTruck to reach youth outside of formal education and in rural areas. I'm proud to say that we have ensured an equal gender split amongst trainees, as digital skills are truly necessary for everyone in today's economy," said Adam Lane, Director of Government Affairs and Policy for Huawei.

The DigiTruck project is a partnership between Huawei, Kenya's ICT Authority under the Ministry of Information, Communications and Digital Economy; the Ministry of Youth Affairs; the National Youth Council; Kenya National Innovation Agency; Safaricom; Computers for Schools Kenya; and other local partners.

The project is aligned with the nation's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and Digital Superhighway Agenda. It also reflects the Kenyan government's commitment to bridging the digital divide, fostering the digital leaders of tomorrow, and developing the creative economy. For example, the training course delivered in Homa Bay included an innovation competition that encouraged participants to design practical solutions to community challenges. The competition winners developed digital solutions that aim to boost healthcare service delivery, improve the lives of local quarry workers, and spread awareness of online safety and cybersecurity.

DigiTruck graduates are expected to drive higher enrollment in ICT courses, increase digital entrepreneurship, and boost digital adoption in rural areas.

DigiTruck is one of the Skills on Wheels programs running under Huawei's TECH4ALL initiative. By the end of 2024, Skills on Wheels had provided training in digital skills and cybersecurity awareness for more than 110,000 people in 20 countries, with the mobile classrooms covering over 50,000 kilometers.

About TECH4ALL

TECH4ALL is Huawei's long-term digital inclusion initiative and action plan. Enabled by innovative technologies and partnerships, TECH4ALL is designed to enable inclusion and sustainability in the digital world.

Visit the Huawei TECH4ALL website at https://www.huawei.com/en/tech4all

Follow us on X at https://x.com/HUAWEI_TECH4ALL

SOURCE Huawei

Gary Marcus Maidment, [email protected]