Huawei Canada's Next-G Video Contest celebrates the next generation of Canadian filmmakers

Contest challenged post-secondary students enrolled in video production programs to produce short films on the HUAWEI P40 Pro smartphone

MARKHAM, ON, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Huawei Canada has reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to supporting and developing Canadian talent by facilitating its first-ever Next-G Video Contest.

Inspired by the future, "Next-G" refers to the limitless possibilities that technology will offer to up-and-coming creators—through lightning-fast networks, advanced mobile devices, and state-of-the-art telecommunications equipment.

Nearly 50 post-secondary students enrolled in select video production programs across Canada were challenged to produce a short film shot exclusively on the HUAWEI P40 Pro. The contest was designed as a nexus for the next generation of filmmaking talent and the latest smartphone technology, providing participants with an opportunity to be creative, explore new functionality, and put their skills and ingenuity to the test.

"At Huawei, we are confident and optimistic about the future – and always believe in planting seeds for the future," said Steve Liu, Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications at Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. "We are committed to helping the next generation grow, develop, and acquire new skills. This contest embodies that commitment."

Students were supplied with the HUAWEI P40 Pro smartphone and given 30 days to shoot and edit their submissions, which could tell a story of the contestant's choosing. A panel of six judges used a standard, impartial rubric to rate each submission and tabulate a score. In addition to two business leaders from within Huawei Canada, the judging panel included:

Mark Rowswell (also known as Dashan), popular comedian and cultural ambassador

Gayle Ye , award-winning cinematographer whose work has screened at the Cannes Court Metrage and Toronto International Short Film Festival

In an awards ceremony livestreamed on July 20, the judges announced the contest's four prize winners:

Liliya Syvytska of the University of British Columbia was the recipient of the third prize for "Morpheus Touch"

Anson Yan of the University of Toronto was the recipient of the grand prize for "Dreaming in Toronto"

All four videos – along with a highlight reel – can be viewed now on the Next-G Video Contest's official website.

"Our mission was to create a meeting point between the next generation of Canadian filmmaking talent and the next generation of smartphone technology," said Kevin Li, President of Huawei Canada's Consumer Business Group. "Although this contest is now over, we can all continue to be inspired by technology's power to uplift and inspire."

With its professional Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera with 50x SuperSensing zoom, the HUAWEI P40 Pro — chosen as the world's Best Photo Smartphone at the TIPA World Awards 2020 — helps capture the extraordinary beauty of everyday life. It is now available for purchase in Canada.

