Huawei Canada's Chief Security Officer Recognized Among Top Women in Cyber Security

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - IT World Canada (ITWC) and the Women in Security and Resilience Alliance (WISECRA) have named Huawei Canada's Chief Security Officer, Olivera Zatezalo, as one of Canada's Top Women in Cyber Security. Zatezalo was recognized for her work in spearheading security initiatives in Canada's evolving cyber-threat landscape – as well as her position as a role model for women in the sector.

In total, the Top Women in Cyber Security program honoured 20 women – each of whom was nominated by her peers. The award pays tribute to the important work these women have done to advance the cybersecurity industry and pave the way for future generations.

"We are pleased to see Olivera recognized for her over 20 years of dedication in reshaping the telecommunications industry and for being a driving force in empowering women globally to enter the cybersecurity industry," said Eric Li, President of Huawei Canada. "We could not be prouder of what she has accomplished thus far in cyber security risk assessments of modern mobile networks, artificial intelligence, and developing comprehensive privacy protection frameworks."

In addition to her work with Huawei Canada, Zatezalo sits on the governance body of the Evanta CISO Summit Toronto and on the advisory board of Canadian Women in Cybersecurity. She is a frequent speaker at events around the globe and across Canada – as well as being actively engaged as a mentor with a number of post-secondary programs in Ontario (University of Toronto SCS, University of Guelph, and Leading Cyber Ladies Toronto). She attended the University of Belgrade where she earned her Master's in the School of Electrical Engineering.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees.

Huawei Canada was established in 2008 and employs more than 1,200 people. Huawei Canada ranks among the Top 20 corporate R&D investors in the country.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

SOURCE Huawei Canada