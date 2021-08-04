Huawei Canada Media Statement

VANCOUVER BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Meng Wanzhou returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court.

Over the next several weeks, counsel for Ms. Meng will argue that the United States manipulated the case for committal and the certified evidence before the Court; that the United States has both mischaracterized evidence and omitted other evidence in order to establish a case of fraud; and that its misconduct in certifying misleading evidence, coupled with its shifting theory of the case, has corroded the fairness of the Canadian legal proceedings.

Ms. Meng's abuse of process motion is based on four branches of misconduct: (1) the politicization of her case by former U.S. President Trump and others; (2) an arrest which was a masterclass in how to violate a person's Charter rights; (3) the certification by the United States of manifestly unreliable and potentially misleading evidence aimed at the Court; and (4) a claim of jurisdiction by the United States that constitutes a brazen violation of customary international law. Ms. Meng's lawyer will urge the court to consider the cumulative impact of the different branches and a stay of the proceedings should be granted as a remedial and compensatory measure.

Finally, counsel for Ms. Meng will argue that the United States has failed to establish a plausible case for prosecution because the record before the Court discloses no evidence upon which a reasonable trier of fact, properly instructed, could find Ms. Meng guilty of fraud. It follows that committal must be denied and Ms. Meng be allowed to return home.

Please see the following statement from Huawei Canada:

"As the case enters its next phase, Huawei remains confident in Ms. Meng's innocence. We will, as always, continue to support Ms. Meng's pursuit of justice and freedom."

