Huawei Canada Launches Smart Productivity Experience with the Latest HUAWEI MateBook Laptops

HUAWEI MateBook 14s The HUAWEI MateBook 14s uses a slim body design featuring sharpened edges. It has a 2.5K touch FullView Display with a productivity-friendly aspect ratio of 3:2, creating an engaging visual experience.

The Laptop packs outstanding performance into its sleek and lightweight body. It is configured with the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor and Intel® Iris® Xe integrated graphics. The performance mode can be activated by pressing the Fn+P shortcut, which boosts the CPU TDP to 45W. With support for update 512GB NVMe PCle SSD, HUAWEI MateBook 14s allows users to stay productive, unleash creativity and multitask with ease. HUAWEI Shark fin fan system is further upgraded for an even more efficient and quiet cooling performance.

As well as the high performance, the HUAWEI MateBook 14s offers great battery life with a 60Wh high-capacity battery that helps users get rid of low-battery anxiety. Coupled with a versatile power adapter that makes packing for travelling a lot easier.

Audio quality is greatly improved thanks to the HUAWEI SOUND® support and quad speakers with tweeters and woofers. Typing on the HUAWEI MateBook 14s is a pleasure as it offers 1.5mm key travel. It can also collaborate with wide-ranging devices, making the HUAWEI MateBook 14s the perfect tool for handling work and everyday tasks.

HUAWEI MateBook 14

HUAWEI MateBook 14 inherits the series' DNA and expresses it in a lightweight, portable and minimalist design that showcases the beauty of simplicity. With slim bezels all around, the 2K FullView Display has an aspect ratio of 3:2, offering a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio for the immersive visual experience that have come to characterise Huawei's notebooks, as well as supporting multi-touch and gestures to let users control the notebook as they would a smartphone. New thermal design featuring HUAWEI Shark Fin Fans provides more effective cooling to enable the HUAWEI MateBook 14 to fully harness the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and deliver smooth, sustained performance. Included in the notebook is a 56Wh rated capacity battery, which provides incredible battery life of up to 11 hours of continuous local 1080p video playback[1]. Huawei Share, Multi-screen Collaboration and PC Manager are offered alongside innovative features including Eye Comfort Mode, Fingerprint Power Button and a pocket-sized power adaptor to support the varied needs different consumers have while working on the go.

HUAWEI MateBook D 15

The new HUAWEI MateBook D 15 delivers improved user experience for young consumers. It boasts a FullView Display with eye protection support, exquisite craftsmanship, stylish design and the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor. In addition, innovative technologies are integrated into the HUAWEI MateBook D 15, such as Huawei Share, Fingerprint Power Button, dual-antenna Wi-Fi 6 support and fast charging capabilities. All these innovations enable the laptop to not only be a productivity tool, but also an intelligent assistant that help the young to excel at work, study, and in everyday life.

The new HUAWEI MateBook Laptops will be available in Canada starting March 1st at selected retailers like Amazon, Canada Computers, Costco, Visions, Newegg and others.

1 Data obtained from Huawei labs. Tests were conducted with notebook display brightness set at 150 nits. Actual battery life may vary due to differences in notebook configurations and user behaviours.

