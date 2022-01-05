Huawei Canada announces HUAWEI MateView and MateView GT, the first Huawei flagship standalone monitors

To celebrate the launch, for a limited time only, get a free HUAWEI Wireless Mouse GT ($148.99 value) and HUAWEI Wireless Charging Mouse Pad GT ($118.99 value) as a gift with the purchase. The limited time offer is available for purchases between Jan 5th – Jan 19th, 2022.

Canadian pricing:

HUAWEI MateView: $898.99 CAD (with 1-year Canada warranty)

HUAWEI MateView GT: $748.99 CAD (with 1-year Canada warranty)

The HUAWEI MateView, the first flagship standalone monitor from the company. Carrying the "Mate" moniker, the all-new monitor embodies Huawei's spirit of innovation, and with its launch, Huawei breaks into a new market, bringing the same fervour for pushing the envelope as it did with its smartphone business. As a beautifully minimalist Real Colour Monitor1 that supports a wide range of smart features, HUAWEI MateView is set to redefine the category for the next generation of smart monitors.

Introduced as a brand-new product category, the HUAWEI MateView GT features a curved ultra-wide 21:9 34-inch display that supports a refresh rate of 165Hz, with an innovative integrated SoundBar and Active Noise Cancelling Microphones. With the HUAWEI MateView GT, Huawei is dedicated to offering consumers an even more powerful and efficient monitor, taking the gaming and entertainment experience to a new level.

HUAWEI MateView

Large 4K+ Ultra-HD monitor2 that faithfully reproduces real-to-life colours

HUAWEI MateView is a pro-grade standalone monitor featuring a 28.2-inch 3:2 panel that supports a native resolution of 3840 × 2560, delivering a premium viewing experience where even the most minute detail is faithfully reproduced on screen. Each monitor is also professionally calibrated in the factory to accurately produce colours, achieving a colour accuracy rating of ΔE <1 in sRGB mode and ΔE <23 in DCI-P3 mode. HUAWEI MateView is VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certified, meaning that users will have no problem discerning details hidden in darker areas on a displayed image. Users will love the incredible breadth of colours on display, with HUAWEI MateView supporting 98 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut4 and 100 percent of the sRGB colour gamut.

Furthermore, similar to many notebooks in the HUAWEI MateBook family, HUWAEI MateView has received TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light5 and Flicker Free certifications6, attesting to its ability to effectively filter harmful light emissions and alleviate potential eye fatigue caused by screen flickers.

Behind the monitor, users have access to a versatile range of ports for every office use case, including two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one Mini DisplayPort and one 3.5mm audio jack.

Minimalist aesthetics that accents any decor

Inspired by the compositions of renowned painter Wassily Kandinsky and the concept of Futurism, HUAWEI MateView abandons the traditional bulky back plates on traditional monitors, and instead features a geometric design and introduces an innovative magnetic back panel for a minimalist look that is brimming with subtle details. In the front, HUAWEI MateView offers a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio7 to provide users with a highly immersive viewing experience.

In addition, HUAWEI MateView debuts with the first-ever integrated height-adjustable mount. The mainboard of the monitor is separated from the panel by design, allowing users to adjust the height and tilt to their preferences easily and elegantly with a single finger. This showcase of precise engineering results in a monitor that can seamlessly and beautifully complement any desk space.

Unique HUAWEI Smart Bar delivers a new UI control experience

Unlike traditional monitors that come with an unintuitive on-screen display (OSD) settings menu, HUAWEI MateView introduces a cleverly hidden HUAWEI Smart Bar that offers a user-friendly touch interface for users to easily adjust various display settings, such as input source and volume.

Dual-speaker and dual-microphone sound system

Two high-powered front-firing speakers are embedded into the stand, delivering specular sounds while minimising any quality loss from reflection.

Also integrated into the stand are two microphones supporting built-in noise reduction algorithms and sound pickup from sources that are up to four metres8 away. With HUAWEI MateView, users can make sure that they are always heard on the call – whether they're calling home or the office.

HUAWEI MateView GT

Curved ultra-wide display for immersive viewing

The HUAWEI MateView GT is Huawei's first curved monitor. The curved 21:9, 34-inch display supports a resolution of 3440x1440. It is designed to maximise gaming performance and create an immersive entertainment experience for players.

In terms of colour performance, the HUAWEI MateView GT boosts colour accuracy for games and video editing as it supports DCI-P3 colour space. Each single panel is professionally calibrated to have Delta E value of <2. Furthermore, the HUAWEI MateView GT supports a peak brightness of 350 nits and a contrast ratio of 4000:1, as well as HDR 10 to make the content more realistic.

Smooth visuals with a class-leading refresh rate

Huawei understands that a high refresh rate is essential for any gaming display. With support for a refresh rate of 165Hz, the HUAWEI MateView GT further unleashes the graphic processing capabilities of the connected device. This not only ensures smoother and clearer visuals for the user, but also reduces any damage to the viewer's eyesight.

For gaming scenarios, the HUAWEI MateView GT comes with a Dark Field Control feature. By adjusting the display brightness in low-light and overexposed scenes, it can help players to spot opponents quickly. In addition, the display incorporates a Crosshairs feature that is specifically designed for FPS games. Even when the game scope is off, the HUAWEI MateView GT will provide a scope for players and help them to easily aim and shoot.

As Huawei's first display, the HUAWEI MateView GT delivers excellent performance for both gaming and entertainment. It also comes with many subtle yet powerful features. Under its bottom bezel is a five-way joystick. Together with the sophisticatedly designed On Screen Display (OSD) menu, the HUAWEI MateView GT makes monitor interaction easier than ever. It has also passed the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and supports DC dimming, which effectively reduces blue light and flicker, which can be harmful to eyes.

Integrated SoundBar

The innovative SoundBar on the HUAWEI MateView GT meticulously combines the speaker and bracket into one. It includes two speakers supporting 2.0 stereo sound. Whether for games or videos, users can immerse themselves in stunning surround-sound. The RGB touch panel on the SoundBar not only offers a customisable lighting effect, but also allows users to easily adjust the volume with one finger. It perfectly combines aesthetics and usability, creating an exclusively enjoyable desktop experience for users.

For expandability, the HUAWEI MateView GT also comes with a wide range of ports, including a 3.5mm audio jack for headphone and microphone, two HDMI 2.0 display ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a USB Type-C for charging, and a full-featured USB Type-C port that is unique in its class. Combined, these ports can fulfil users' various needs for expansion.

