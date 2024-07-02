HTX to Upgrade Broker Program Rules, Offering More Flexible Commission Model and Limited-time Benefits

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- With the increasing chance of a rate cut in September and the spot cryptocurrency market entering a consolidation phase, the crypto space is setting the stage for the next eye-popping surprise. HTX, the giant cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the upgrade of its Broker Program rules in a timely manner, which will take effect from July 1, providing more flexible trading commission models for its broker partners.

Become an HTX Broker and Earn up to 65% Commissions

Partnerships with brokers are something the globally leading exchanges always attach great importance to. That is why HTX launched its Broker Program in 2021. Currently, more than 100 cryptocurrency brokers are partnering with HTX, contributing to approximately 10% of its trading volume and user base outside the Chinese mainland.

The upgrade of HTX's Broker Program will bring the following updates on its rules:

1. HTX Brokers can receive up to 30% of referral commissions from their traders with referral relationships.



Allocation of Referral Commissions from Traders Referred by Other Users Before 100% of referral commissions are given to inviters. After Up to 30% of referral commissions for brokers; 70% for inviters.

2. HTX Brokers can receive up to 65% commissions from their traders with Prime levels below 7. The commission rate for brokers varies based on their traders' Prime levels.



Prime Level of Traders Contributing to Broker Commissions Before Spot: Prime level 0-5; Futures: Prime level 0-4 After Spot & Futures: Prime level 0-6

Commissions are settled once a day (i.e. Day T) and distributed on the following day (i.e. Day T+1). Commissions are settled in USDT by default. However, if the order uses $HTX deduction, the commission will be settled in $HTX.

For commission rule details, please contact: [email protected]

Become an HTX Broker: https://www.htx.com/broker

Promotion details: https://bit.ly/3xw3dRU

Develop Win-Win Partnerships with HTX: Safer and More Sincere

HTX wholeheartedly welcomes more qualified brokers to join the program, including API brokers and exchange brokers. Privileges for HTX Brokers include:

High Commission: Earn up to 65% commissions

Marketing Boost: Enjoy promotions via various social media channels with 600 million media exposures

Personalized API Support: Get customized API services for qualified brokers

24/7 Tech Support: Get your issues solved anywhere and anytime

Fast Response: Enjoy lower latency with HTX-AWS and HTX-COLO

WebSocket API Support: Applicable to all trading pairs in a 5-level / 20-level MBP incremental channel

More excitingly, according to HTX, applying to become an HTX Broker now can grant you double benefits, i.e. immediate access to the broker privileges at level 4 (the highest), and free of assessment for the first 6 months. You are only 4 easy steps away from being part of the HTX Broker Program:

Step 1: Create an HTX account and complete KYC verification. Please note exchange brokers need to sign up for an HTX account for institutions.

Step 2: Submit the application form. Provide your information online and the HTX team will contact you within 1-2 working days (Your information is kept strictly confidential).

Step 3: Get your broker ID. HTX will create a broker ID for you and set up your commission rate in the system.

Step 4: Trading test. Perform a test trade to finalize your integration and check your commissions in the broker dashboard.

As a one-stop trading platform, HTX is equipped with an independently developed crypto trading system, industry-leading trading technology, and robust security technology and measures against hacking. Trading on HTX is secure, and you can enjoy a user-friendly trading experience, a wide range of products, and a robust risk management system. HTX will continue to provide global users with friendly, secure, and reliable cryptocurrency trading and asset management services.

