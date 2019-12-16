HSBC Global Asset Management lowers risk rating of certain mutual funds

VANCOUVER, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited (HSBC Global Asset Management) announced today it is lowering the risk ratings of the HSBC Mutual Funds listed below. These changes will be reflected in the HSBC Mutual Funds and HSBC Pooled Funds Simplified Prospectus and respective Fund Facts that will be filed on or about 18 December 2019.

Funds Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating HSBC Emerging Markets Fund High Medium to High HSBC BRIC Equity Fund High Medium to High

There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of these Funds.

The risk rating changes are based on the methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and the related annual review by HSBC Global Asset Management to determine the risk level of publicly offered mutual funds.

HSBC Bank Canada, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, is the leading international bank in the country. We help companies and individuals across Canada to do business and manage their finances internationally through three global business lines: Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Retail Banking and Wealth Management. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 65 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe , Asia , North America , Latin America , and Middle East and North Africa . With assets of US$2,728bn at 30 September 2019 , HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.



HSBC Global Asset Management ( Canada ) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of, but separate entity from, HSBC Bank Canada and is the Canadian business of HSBC Global Asset Management.



HSBC Global Asset Management, the investment management business of the HSBC Group, invests on behalf of HSBC's worldwide customer base of retail and private clients, intermediaries, corporates and institutions through both separately managed accounts and pooled funds. HSBC Global Asset Management connects HSBC's clients with investment opportunities around the world through an international network of offices in around 26 countries and territories, delivering global capabilities with local market insight. As at 30 September 2019 , HSBC Global Asset Management managed assets totalling US$516.4bn on behalf of its clients. For more information see www.global.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.





HSBC Global Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of HSBC Holdings plc.



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, investment management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the HSBC Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable account opening documentation and prospectus, Fund Facts and other disclosure documents before purchasing the HSBC Mutual Funds. The HSBC Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their value may change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The unit value of money market funds may not remain constant.

