HSBC Bank Canada welcomes Pepper to the team

"I am very excited about Pepper and I know that it will get others more excited about coming into the bank," said Larry Tomei, EVP and Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at HSBC Bank Canada. "When talking with our customers, Pepper will help educate them to get the most out of our products and services and learn about other options. And when you meet Pepper, you can't help but smile!"

HSBC Bank Canada has been making significant, ongoing investments in digital channels to respond to the needs of consumers. For example, the bank has introduced completely online journeys for credit cards and chequing accounts applications, as well as HSBC eCredit, which allows small business owners to apply for financing online and Wealth Compass, the cost-effective and fast way to receive advice and invest online.

In May 2019, HSBC also opened its Global Data & Innovation Lab in Toronto. This state-of-the art research, innovation and development lab will create an Artificial Intelligence ecosystem using advanced machine learning techniques to analyse up to 10 petabytes of data from 1.6 million corporate and institutional clients from the bank's Global Banking and Markets business.

Pepper and our customers

Pepper will not perform any transactions, but will help customers with:

Reducing waiting time – Pepper will greet our customers, ask them what help they need and invite them to explore HSBC products such as credit cards. It will then guide them to the appropriate HSBC employee.

Product information – Pepper will let our customers know about our suite of HSBC Bank Canada products and services, including special promotions, and provide information to them on the HSBC Mobile Banking app, self-service options and any support they may need.

Branch visits – Pepper "lives" to make retail banking fun and enjoyable for customers. Customers, and visitors, are invited to pose with Pepper for a selfie and upload their photos to their favourite social media channels using the hashtag #MeetPepper. Pepper can also tell jokes! And dance!

"Robotics can never be a substitute for our amazing employee team," added Mr. Tomei. "The exciting opportunity for Pepper is in enhancing our already strong client and employee experience."

"We are pleased to expand our historic partnership with HSBC into Canada. This marks our seventh joint deployment in just over a year of Pepper in key retail banking markets," said Kass Dawson, Head of Marketing and Business Strategy for SoftBank Robotics America. "Pepper's proven ability to engage customers, elevate employees and drive business objectives will complement HSBC Bank Canada's noted investments in innovation in Toronto."

HSBC Bank Canada

HSBC Bank Canada, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, is the leading international bank in the country. We help companies and individuals across Canada to do business and manage their finances internationally through three global business lines: Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Retail Banking and Wealth Management. The HSBC Group is one of the world's largest banking and financial services groups with assets of US$2,751bn at 30 June 2019. Linked by advanced technology, the HSBC Group serves customers worldwide across 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa.

About Pepper

Pepper ® by SoftBank Robotics is a robot designed for people. There are over 15,000 Pepper deployed worldwide, offering innovative applications for finance, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and education. Built to connect with them, assist them, and share knowledge with them – while helping your business in the process. Friendly and engaging, Pepper creates a fun and unique banking experience that brings more visitors into - and back to - your institution. By answering common questions, helping customers fill out forms, and educating people on products and services, Pepper reduces wait times and frees up staff for more important tasks.

About SoftBank Robotics America

SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA), headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Boston, is elevating humanity through robotics. We're constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people's lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. Known for Pepper and NAO, our humanoid robots, SBRA is a strong supporter of STREAM education and advancing automation to augment everyday work.

Through our banking solutions, Pepper gives branches an opportunity to lead the market through superior customer experience and a differentiated brand. By connecting online and offline touchpoints through a friendly, engaging robot and custom software, Pepper brings the power of digital marketing to the physical branch.

To learn more about SBRA, visit www.softbankrobotics.com/us/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

