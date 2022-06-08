HS GovTech Strong Q2 Sales Bolstered by Innovative Technology

Online conferencing boomed during the pandemic, but many of our regulatory customers found traditional teleconferencing created more challenges than it solved. In response, the Company developed GovCall™ . As government agencies pivoted much of their workforce to telework status in early 2020, consistent issues were experienced trying to do "virtual inspections" using incumbent products for video conferencing from leading suppliers. In keeping with the Company's theme of " Beyond Data Management " GovCal l™ goes " Beyond Teleconferencing ".

HS GovTech developed its teleconferencing technology initially for government, allowing for a powerful, fully integrated with HSCloud Suite, conferencing solution. Governments have a higher threshold of requirements than most in the private sector. Shortly after its release GovCall™ became an impressive part of GovTech's overall solution. Applications like GovCall™ round out the Company's SaaS product suite generating more contracts in Q2 to date than any other previous quarter.

GovCall™ is browser based, requiring no application download, and has more features than almost all the other product offerings. One feature in particular that is getting a lot of attention is real-time transcripts. Users can receive a real-time transcript of their call, with near 100% accuracy, a feature basically non-existent in other products. Imagine, board meetings, regulatory visits, virtual inspections, team collaboration calls and more all referenceable and searchable via instant transcripts. Feature rich GovCall™ provides all functionality for a low monthly per user fee, no hidden charges and no hidden fees.

In April 2021, Silas Garrison, HS GovTech CEO spoke with AGORACOM about the Company and the development of GovCall™, full https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orQijFUHsaQ

"No doubt there is a vast commercial opportunity for GovCall™, as there is with all our innovative applications." Commented Silas Garrison, CEO. "A recent report suggested the video conferencing market is expected to grow to US$22.5 billion by 2026. For our government customers, GovCall™ is fully integrated within our SaaS offering, providing an unprecedented value with no need to leave our environment. For the private sector, our application provides more features at a lower corporate cost than the majority of our competitors. I see GovCall™ as a great added feature to our product suite and a win-win for all."

HS GovTech Solutions Inc.

HS GovTech™ is an industry leading software as a service company serving the state, provincial and local government market across the United States and Canada. HS GovTech's™ cutting edge platforms currently provide inspection, information, communication and data management systems that enable government agencies to operate more efficiently. HS GovTech's™ cloud and mobile based platforms are currently deployed in over 800 state and local government organizations across North America. HS GovTech™ currently offers the only fully integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. HS GovTech™ also delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses through its My Health Department™ platform, enabling citizens and private businesses to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. As HS GovTech™ continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, the Company entered the FinTech space through its HSPay™ offering which serves as a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue. Further, HS GovTech's GovCall™ platform offers one of the only teleconferencing and video collaboration platforms tailored exclusively for government agencies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HS GovTech™ believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HS GovTech™ expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HS GovTech Solutions Inc.

For further information: Please contact: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]; Victoria Rutherford, Investor Relations, (604) 757-6888, [email protected]