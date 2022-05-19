HS GovTech Solutions Inc. Tracking at 100% Growth In Contracts In the First Half of Q2

Contract Awards In the First Half of Q2 Are Tracking at a 100% Increase Over Q1 Contract Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - HS GovTech Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "HS GovTech") (CSE: HS) (OTC: HDSLF) (Frankfurt: 38H), a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) applications for government has announced that new contract awards with existing customers thus far in Q2 represents the highest number of total new contracts in any quarter with existing customers. The Company has been awarded 11 contracts thus far in Q2, six of which are additional expansions with existing customers. Current customers expanding their products and services with the Company is a testament of their satisfaction and trust in the Company's products.

In its second fiscal quarter HS GovTech continues to build upon its strong Q1 sales performance as announced on April 6, 2022. Not only is the Company selling more services to existing customers, but new customer contracts have also increased. Current contract awards in Q2, representing both new and existing customers, could result in the Company's biggest quarter both in contract volume and total contract value.

The Company continues to win contracts as a leader in the Environmental Health sector, while also successfully broadening its customer base into other government sectors as well. The Company is perfectly positioned to benefit from the Biden Administration's $1.9 trillion Infrastructure Bill, including $350 billion allocated for State and Local Governments to invest in upgrades and modernizations.

"It appears our continued investment into both technology and personnel over the past several years is paying their dividends." stated Silas Garrison, CEO of HS GovTech. "Providing existing customers with additional services is as important as attracting new customers. As a Company, our focus has always been on helping our customers operate more efficiently and providing services beyond data management. We have seen this dedication to our customers manifest itself this quarter into more business with existing customers than ever in our history. I am very pleased with our achievements and milestones to date. I look forward to what should be a record quarter and record year for our Company."

HS GovTech Solutions Inc. https://hsgovtech.com/

HS GovTechTM is an industry leading software as a service company serving the state, provincial and local government market across the United States and Canada. HS GovTech'sTM cutting edge platforms currently provide inspection, information, communication and data management systems that enable government agencies to operate more efficiently. HS GovTech'sTM cloud and mobile based platforms are currently deployed in over 800 state and local government organizations across North America. HS GovTechTM currently offers the only fully integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. HS GovTechTM also delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses through its My Health DepartmentTM platform, enabling citizens and private businesses to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. As HS GovTechTM continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, the Company entered the FinTech space through its HSPayTM offering which serves as a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue. Further, HS GovTech's GovCallTM platform offers one of the only teleconferencing and video collaboration platforms tailored exclusively for government agencies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HS GovTechTM believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HS GovTechTM expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]; Victoria Rutherford, Investor Relations, (604) 757-6888, [email protected]