HS GovTech Solutions Inc. Announces Retirement of President and Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - HS GovTech Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "HS GovTech") (CSE: HS) (OTC: HDSLF) (Frankfurt: 38H) advises that Joseph Willmott has announced his retirement as President and Director.

Mr. Willmott joined HS GovTech in early 2002 and has served the Company for over 20 years. Mr. Willmott oversaw the Company in its early years and was instrumental as it transitioned from a privately held company to a publicly traded one. He has served in various capacities for the Company over the years, and contributed greatly to the early growth and current stability of the Company.

"Without Joe's years of service, especially in the formative years, HS GovTech would not be where it is today. I am grateful for Joe's dedication and service, and have enjoyed the time we have spent working together. His retirement is well deserved and we wish him all the best." noted Silas Garrison, CEO of HS GovTech.

Mr. Willmott will continue to work with the Company in a consultant capacity in order to ensure the orderly transition of his duties.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]; Victoria Rutherford, Investor Relations, (480) 625-5772, [email protected]