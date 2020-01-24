HRPA Congratulates 2020 Awards of Distinction Winners

Winners recognized at HRPA2020 Annual Conference and Trade Show: Power Up HR

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is proud to announce the winners of its 2020 Awards of Distinction.

The HRPA Awards of Distinction are awarded each year to HRPA members in recognition of their outstanding contributions made to both the profession and the Association. These awards are a testament to the skill, professionalism, dedication and hard work these professionals have demonstrated in their work.

This year HRPA is recognizing the contributions of three individuals in two categories: the Honorary Life Award presented to HRPA members in recognition of their outstanding contributions made to the Association regionally and/or provincially, and the Distinguished Human Resources Professional Award, presented to those who have been involved in academia who made an exceptional contribution to the HR profession.

The 2020 Awards of Distinction recipients are:

Leland Davies : Honorary Life Award for his commitment to building relationships between people, amongst organizations and into communities for his entire professional career and his extensive history of community involvement, going well beyond the 20 years alone that he's been involved at various capacities with HRPA.

Honorary Life Award for his commitment to building relationships between people, amongst organizations and into communities for his entire professional career and his extensive history of community involvement, going well beyond the 20 years alone that he's been involved at various capacities with HRPA. Tanya Sinclair : Distinguished Human Resources Professional Award for her lifelong commitment to learning, and for her leadership in building healthy workplaces which centered around increased learning opportunities and wellness initiatives for employees.

Distinguished Human Resources Professional Award for her lifelong commitment to learning, and for her leadership in building healthy workplaces which centered around increased learning opportunities and wellness initiatives for employees. Ronald Alexandrowich : Distinguished Human Resources Professional Award for his development and facilitation of the Certified Knowledge Exam (CKE) preparation sessions for the Certified Human Resource Professional and Certified Human Resources Leader designations, and his commitment to teaching the next generation of HR leaders.

"Congratulations to our 2020 Awards of Distinction recipients," said Louise Taylor Green, CEO of HRPA. "We are proud and grateful to work with such outstanding leaders, who continue to build up our profession and effect positive change in the world around them."

About HRPA

The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is the regulatory association of HR Professionals in Ontario with more than 23,000 members and students. Protecting the public interest HRPA regulates, governs and educates its members and students by setting and enforcing standards of professional HR practice, standards of qualification, professional conduct, ethics and expertise. www.hrpa.ca

SOURCE Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA)

For further information: Chris Clarke, T: 416.923.2324 x308, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrpa.ca

