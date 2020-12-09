HRPA awarded place on the 2020 List of Best Workplaces™ Managed by Women

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is proud to announce that our organization has been awarded a place on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces Managed by Women for the second year in a row. The Association received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

This recognition is a great testament to the work being done across HRPA to help prioritize equity, diversity and inclusive practices within our own workplace as well as supporting our members and the profession to embrace these practices within their corporate environments.

Louise Taylor Green, CEO of HRPA said, "Receiving this recognition is an honour and a great testament to the values-based culture we've co-created with all of our leaders and staff across the organization. We take care of our people so they can take good care of our customers and the public. I count myself and my other female HR colleagues as Professionals – not female Professionals. But until there is true equity across corporate Canada in talent, pay, and representation, it is critical to continue to shine a light on those organizations that are leading the charge."

As the Association representing HR Professionals, our members are on the frontlines of employee engagement and know firsthand how equitable, diverse, and inclusive workplaces foster greater retention, talent, and stakeholder and shareholder value. It's a best practice and simply makes business sense.

"At HRPA," Taylor Green continued, "…our members are on the frontlines of driving change with highly evolved human capital practices. They are champions for equitable, diverse, and inclusive work environments and they have the know-how to develop and implement creative human capital programs that enable high-performance across their organizations. HRPA has a clear and defined vision for all the work we do; we believe Better HR Makes Business Better. "

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year and have a female President or CEO. We have determined the BEST based on employee responses to our Trust Index Survey.

