HR Profession Transforming for the New World of Work

HRPA2020: Power Up HR Conference and Trade Show Kicks Off

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The human resources (HR) profession is powering up to meet the needs of organizations that are being transformed by new technology and evolving expectations of a modern workplace. Human resources professionals from across the continent are gathered in Toronto this week to explore the increasingly vital role of HR to the businesses that are facing rapid technological and social disruption and fierce global competition for talent.

Now in its 78th year, the HRPA Annual Conference and Trade Show is Canada's largest HR event, bringing together more than 4,000 HR professionals and business leaders from across North America. The conference features eight keynote speakers including:

Yassmin Abdel-Magied discussing unconscious bias, and how it can affect hiring decisions, salaries and career advantages

Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic discussing why it's easy for incompetent men to become leaders

discussing why it's easy for incompetent men to become leaders Lital Marom on shaping the future of work, and the skills people need to compete in a tech-enabled world

"The stakes are high for businesses trying to attract, retain and support their most important asset – their people – while also determining how to integrate new disruptors like AI and RPA. HR professionals are empowering themselves with the knowledge and professional network to navigate this new paradigm, and help drive organizational transformation and high performance," said Louise Taylor Green, CEO of HRPA.

HR professionals are equipping themselves with the tools and technologies needed to look beyond the tactical, administrative functions of HR to understand behavioural insights, including how humans interact and work alongside technology, and drive business strategy results.

While tackling the challenges of the future, HR professionals remain committed to improving standards of diversity and inclusion, culture management, cutting edge talent management programs, and safety and wellbeing at work.

"HR is at the helm of designing strategies and interventions that will help workers and workplaces thrive while embracing the new world of work. HR professionals are leading the way in understanding and shaping the modern technology-enabled workplace," said HRPA Board Chair, Robert (Bob) Thompson, CHRL.

The HRPA2020 Annual Conference and Trade Show: Power Up HR runs from January 22 to 24 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

About HRPA

The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is the regulatory association of HR Professionals in Ontario with more than 23,000 members and students. Protecting the public interest, HRPA regulates, governs and educates its members and students by setting and enforcing standards of professional HR practice, standards of qualification, professional conduct, ethics and expertise. www.hrpa.ca

