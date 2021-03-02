HR Plays a Critical Role Now and in a Post-Pandemic World

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - CPHR Canada, the national association representing the human resources profession commissioned a survey of its members in the fall of 2020, to understand the views of its members on the issues related to COVID-19. The survey along with documents relating to economic responses to the pandemic by the Canadian federal and provincial governments made up the findings in our Briefing Note – Economic Responses to COVID – 19.

The overall economic responses of the Canadian federal and provincial governments compare favourably with those of other developed countries, if measured both in terms of dollars spent and as a percentage of GDP. But it needs to be noted that Canada has recorded the highest increase in its total debt to GDP ratio among all the advanced economies reflecting massive support programs and liquidity injections by the Canadian federal and provincial governments. This may not be an enviable position as ultimately these massive debts must be reduced over time.

CPHR Canada proposes that our governments should begin planning how to eventually recover from these massive debts. With the end of the pandemic not necessarily in immediate sight (given delays in vaccine distribution, and new variants, all potentially requiring even more stimulus before any return to normal) a fiscal plan is of ultimate importance.

Key findings from the CPHR Canada members' survey include:

Concern about decreased revenues, increased cost of operations and challenges in recruiting and staffing.

Educational institutions are stressed because of decreased enrollments and challenges of imparting quality education in a virtual environment.

The need for mental health support programs, the availability of reliable, affordable fast internet, and online training programs.

Providing 10 paid sick days to all employees, customized relief measures to specific economic sectors and eliminate artificial trade barriers among provinces for supporting domestic business.

Overall, it is believed that social distancing, flexible work schedules, working from home and outsourcing will be the new normal in the post-pandemic world. There will be appreciation of Human Resources values and renewed interest in Human Resources Accounting. Human Resources Professionals will be highly regarded in the post-pandemic work environment, and Human Resources Management will offer a highly satisfying and rewarding career path. "It is an exciting time for the HR profession" said President and CEO, Anthony Ariganello. "HR has played a critical role to date in supporting both employers and employees. In a post-pandemic world, HR professionals will continue to play a leadership role in building prosperous, secure, inclusive, and sustainable businesses."

About CPHR Canada

CPHR Canada represents 27,000 members in the Human Resources Profession across nine provinces and three territories in Canada. Established in 1994, CPHR Canada is the national voice on the enhancement and promotion of the HR Profession. With an established and credible designation and collaboration on national issues, we are proactively positioning the national human resources agenda in Canada and representing the Canadian HR Profession with HR Associations around the world.

Obtain CPHR Canada's Briefing Note – Economic Responses to COVID – 19

