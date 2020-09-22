HR Path expands the SAP SuccessFactors practice in North America

Gaius HR is an HR technology consulting and services company and SAP HCM partner. Gaius HR offers the award winning SAP SuccessFactors Packaged Solution called NUBO, which optimizes SAP SuccessFactors implementations. NUBO manages the entire hire to retire process flow from the recruitment process right through to succession planning in a faster, more efficient manner and at a lower cost.

"With this new addition into our portfolio, we continue to grow as a global SAP SuccessFactors complete solution provider.This deal empowers us to boost our worldwide SAP SuccessFactors capacity. HR Path is one of the few SAP SuccessFactors partners with global coverage and we welcome our latest SAP SuccessFactors references," explains Wim de Smet, Partner, HR Path Americas.

The shared ethos between HR Path and Gaius HR of delivering as promised and by working in full transparency with all stakeholders, from clients to employees to partners – will continue to grow and nurture the trusted relationships within our ecosystem.

About HR Path

HR Path, an expert and a great player in Human Resources, helps companies for whom human capital is essential in their digital transformation. Advise, Implement & Run are the three business lines of HR Path, which contribute to the corporate HR performance. Founded in France in 2001, its more than 1000 talents support more than 1300 clients in 18 countries. To this date, its turnover is €115 million.

