HPX & Lixar band together to showcase and support music discovery & discuss creativity in an increasingly AI world

This year's lineup is no exception, with dozens of acts who are sure to make a lasting mark on the global music scene. Lixar is excited to present performances by Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Elisapie, and Haviah Mighty - all of whom were 2019 Polaris Prize finalists, with Haviah Mighty taking home the grand prize. Those musicians aren't the only connection between Polaris and HPX: Canadian R&B singer Tanika Charles performed in the 25th edition of the festival, and was recently awarded the coveted Lixar & NMC Polaris Artist Residency which will be held in Calgary this January at Studio Bell, Home of the National Music Centre.

These artists, like many featured at HPX, are incredibly talented and bring to their music a unique perspective on the Canadian experience.

Lixar is also hosting a think tank as part of the conference component of the festival, for industry delegates and musicians. The panel will examine the importance of creativity in an AI-driven world, and will follow this agenda:

Does tech impact creativity?

How can Data and AI be used for good?

Does creativity need a human touch?

"Halifax is the place to be for music this weekend. Great lineup, great people, great venues. So happy to support one of the best festivals in Canada!" -- Bill Syrros, CEO Lixar.

Lixar has made it a mandate to support local music and make sure emerging artists have their voices heard. The festival provides an opportunity for musicians and concertgoers to experience Halifax's vibrant music scene, and we're always excited to discover the dozens of stellar acts curated by the excellent team at Halifax Pop Explosion.

About Lixar:

Lixar is a Premier AI and Data company. What makes Lixar unique is it's foundation that is built on 20 years of connected enterprise-scale experience in development, data, IoT intelligence & cloud. Simply said, Lixar delivers data-driven software development with a lot of specialization and expertise. Lixar was the 2019 recipient of the AI Innovation Award from Microsoft.

